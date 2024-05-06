Auburn Football Offers Talented 2026 Running Back
The Auburn Tigers have offered a talented running back in the 2026 recruiting class.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have been actively been ahead of the curve when it comes to looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class. Already building relationships, it may be the first true class for the Freeze era where they won't feel as behind due to being able to recruit several of these players for multiple years.
The latest offer has gone to 2026 Langston Hughes running back Carsyn Baker. He tweeted out that he has been offered by the Auburn Tigers.
"After a great conversation with I am Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Auburn," Baker said via a post on X.
The offer appears to have come from offensive coordinator Derrick Nix who will also be over Auburn's running backs. The next few classes will be important at running back for Auburn because they are losing a ton of talent over the next few seasons due to eligibility and potnetially the NFL Draft.
After this season, Auburn will be without Jarquez Hunter and Brian Battie. Damari Alston is also eligible to enter the NFL Draft.
Auburn's 2026 class has already started to form. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have two players committed in the class. Kail Ellis and Denairius Gray.
Here's a brief bio on Ellis from Auburn Daily's Brian Smith: "Ellis plays center with the quickness and physical nature that will translate to the SEC. Powerfully built in the upper body, his explosiveness often overwhelms a defensive lineman before the opponent counters."
Here's a brief bio on Gray from Smith: "Gray plays for one of the nation's most prominent prep programs. To that point, despite playing with 2024 Miami wide receiver signee Joshisa Trader and 2024 Ohio State wide receiver signee Jeremiah Smith, Gray's two-year statistics include 81 receptions, 1,124 yards, and 25 touchdowns (Max Preps). There are several reasons he's putting up big numbers."