Top-10 Running Back from Transfer Portal Commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers get an experienced running back out of the transfer portal. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, former Baylor running back Bryson Washington has committed to the program.

He's one of the top running backs in the portal, being ranked No. 7 among players at his position in 247 Sports' rankings. In two seasons with the Bears, he combined for 1,816 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Washington was not a highly rated prospect coming out of high school. He was a three-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 109 prospect from Texas. His time with the Bears heavily boosted his stock, and now he is bound for an SEC program.

The addition of Washington will make for a nice complement to Jeremiah Cobb, who chose to stay on the Plains next season. He took over as the starting running back after Damari Alston got hurt during the season opener against Baylor. They rotated for a time, but Alston was eventually dismissed by head coach Hugh Freeze.

Washington will bring experience that the Tigers have been lacking to go in tandem with Cobb. Both could be expected to rotate as running backs 1A and 1B.

Auburn has now added 20 players via the transfer portal to help offset the more than 30 players who chose to find playing time elsewhere next season. Washington is one of two running backs who are coming in from the portal. Nykahi Davenport is following head coach Alex Golesh from USF.

The Tigers have no incoming freshman from the 2026 recruiting trail who are running backs. Each option on the team is going to be experienced to some extent.

