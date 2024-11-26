Does Auburn Hold an Advantage with Ohio State Commit Na'eem Offord?
Will Auburn be able to flip 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from Ohio State?
Time to break down what’s being discussed with ESPN’s No. 4 player and top cornerback recruit. Plus, what will happen next? To start, there is a prime piece of intel. According to On3 national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, the Ohio State commitment will flip to Auburn.
Next, as Daniel Locke discussed yesterday at Auburn On SI, “With National Signing Day right around the corner, the Auburn Tigers are making a push to add the crown jewel to their 2025 haul.”
The Auburn staff knows it must consistently land prospects like Offord closing the talent gap with programs like Georgia, Alabama, and LSU. That’s why they are pushing so hard for Offord’s signature. To that end, there are signs Auburn could be the final choice.
The Birmingham (Ala.) Parker cornerback has been committed to the Buckeyes since Feb. 4, 2024. While not easy to flip an Ohio State commitment, Offord stays in communication with the Auburn coaching staff, and he’s been to the Plains for multiple visits.
So what’s next?
While it’s expected that Offord will decide between Ohio State, Auburn, and Oregon, this likely comes down to the Buckeyes and Tigers. Despite Offord taking multiple trips to Eugene to see all the Ducks offer, intel suggests Offord’s final decision will likely be OSU or AU. Offord now has to select how he makes a final choice.
Will Offord make the final decision or will family members, coaches, and friends enter the final equation? Individually, Offord reportedly favors Auburn and has for a long time. That’s where it gets dicey. At least one other person in his camp supposedly prefers Ohio State.
History shows that situations like Offord’s usually with the recruit making the final decision. He’s going to classes and playing football. So the final call resides with the recruit. Most players want to play closer to home in a familiar setting with players they know and have competed with and against for years.
If the statistical trend plays out and Offord makes the final call, look for Auburn to sign him on Dec. 4, National Signing Day.