Notre Dame Lands Ex-NFL Star’s WR Son on National Signing Day

Devin Fitzgerald, the son of former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald, signed with Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Mike McDaniel

Devin Fitzgerald, the son of former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald, signed with Notre Dame on Wednesday. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame is putting the finishing touches on one of the top recruiting classes in the country on Wednesday's National Signing Day.

The class, which includes multiple blue chip recruits, will include consensus four-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, the son of former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The prospect out of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Ariz. officially signed with the Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

Fitzgerald caught 82 passes for 1,230 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior season, and is expected to have a major impact at the next level.

All eyes will be on Fitzgerald to see if he can follow in the footsteps of his dad.

