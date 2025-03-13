Former Auburn DB Gets Huge Contract Extension With New York Jets
Former Auburn Tiger Jamien Sherwood is staying with the New York Jets, signing a three-year, $45-million contract extension with the AFC East team. Of the total deal, $30 million is guaranteed.
Sherwood has spent the last four seasons with the Jets. He spent his rookie season as a defensive back/safety, the position he played at Auburn before being converted into a linebacker in his second season with the Jets.
He was told he wasn’t fast to be a safety, but not big enough to be a linebacker, according to Fly War Eagle. The move proved to be quite beneficial considering the contract the Jets offered him. With Aaron Glenn joining the Jets from the Lions to be the team’s next head coach, Glenn could unlock the Jets' defensive potential including the former Auburn Tiger.
During his time at Auburn, Sherwood played in 37 games making 141 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception. He also had 11 pass deflections and three fumble recoveries. Despite an ACL tear in his rookie season, Sherwood played every game in 2022 and was named a starter in 2024. He was named the team’s MVP in 2024 and got the contract to go along with it. According to Fly War Eagle, Sherwood plays very similarly to the Lions’ Alex Anzalone. Both can cover as well as rush. It’s no wonder why Glenn wanted to keep Sherwood on the Jets.
Sherwood is one of plenty of other Tigers who have gotten notable contracts. Defensive back Carlton Davis signed with the New England Patriots for three years, $60 million after leaving Detroit. Wide receiver Darius Slayton got a contract extension with the New York Giants, a new three-year, $36-million contract.
In the coming years, there could be more Tigers that join the list and get significant contracts as Auburn football becomes more prominent in the college football scene.