49ers DC Robert Saleh Interviewing for Head Coaching Job One Year After Jets Firing
Robert Saleh’s name is back in the mix regarding the NFL coaching hiring process this winter.
Saleh was notably fired by the Jets after a 2–3 start to the 2024 season. Some teams, like the Cowboys and Jaguars, showed interest in hiring him last cycle, but nothing came to fruition. In the end, Saleh decided to return to the 49ers to work as their defensive coordinator. He previously held the same role from 2017 to ’20.
His time in San Francisco may be over, though. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Cardinals have requested to interview Saleh. Arizona fired their coach Jonathan Gannon on Black Monday following three seasons with the franchise. Saleh could be on his way to a fellow NFC West team if the interview process works out for him.
Saleh’s 2021 to ’24 stint in New York marks the only time he’s been a head coach in his 20-year NFL coaching career.
There’s a chance other teams will show interest in Saleh this month, too. The other openings include the Titans, Giants, Browns, Falcons and Raiders.