Auburn Recruiting Still on Fire, Poaching Nation's No. 1 DL from Michigan Wolverines
The recruiting train on The Plains gained another passenger on Friday morning. Multiple sources have reported that the Auburn Tigers has flipped defensive lineman Nate Marshall from the Michigan Wolverines.
Rivals considers Marshall the No. 1 defensive tackle recruit in the country and No. 29 prospect nationally, regardless of position.
He had been committed to the Wolverines since April 22.
It’s impressive that they flipped a recruit from Big Ten territory committed to a reigning national champion. There was just something about Auburn that really clicked with him.
"Every time I come to Auburn, it feels like home," Marshall said after his June official visit. "Now I really have just got to make that choice (between Auburn and Michigan) — those are really the last ones."
He made this comment after already being committed to Michigan. Eventually he made the choice to commit to Auburn, even after he chose not to attend Big Cat Weekend. The Tigers never quit on trying to flip him.
Defensive lineman coach Vontrell King-Williams led the charge on getting Marshall to flip switch. The relationship built between the two was key to the decision.
"Today he really just gave me advice on keep staying humble, keep my grades right. Just staying on that right track to make it to the next level," Marshall told Christian Clemente of 247 Sports. "I could tell he really cares for his players. He knows what he's talking about. I know he can potentially get me to that next level."
The Tigers continue to build up their defensive talent. If they’re able to keep this band together come signing day, the defense is going to be fun to watch for a long time.
Auburn still has the fifth-best recruiting class in the nation according to 247 Sports, On3, and Rivals. Only one school outside of the SEC has a better recruiting class, and that’s first-ranked Ohio State. They still rank fourth in the SEC, however, behind rivals Alabama, LSU and Georgia.
If this recruiting year continues, they might leapfrog one of them soon enough. All eyes turn to quarterback Deuce McKnight who could be next.