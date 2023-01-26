Skip to main content

2027 QB Trent Seaborn set to visit Auburn this weekend

Seaborn threw five touchdowns in the 2022 AHSAA 7A state title game as an eight grader this past season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn is looking into the future this weekend.

Trent Seaborn, a quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, is set to take a visit to the Plains this weekend. He split time playing QB at Thompson High School in 2022.

Seaborn, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound signal caller heading into his sophomore year of high school, started the AHSAA 7A Championship game vs Auburn High School this past season as an eighth grader, completing 13 of 16 pass attempts for 197 yards and five touchdowns to one interception. Thompson won its fourth-straight title with Seaborn at the helm, with the Warriors finishing No. 1 in the MaxPreps Alabama Top 25

He was immaculate in the title game, and should expect to profile as a highly-touted recruit once online recruiting rankings get ahold of the 2027 class.

Over the course of ten games, Seaborn threw for 1,117 yards and 15 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

Seaborn already holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Hawaii, Marshall, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Troy, and Northern Colorado.

Here's a look at some of his pictures from the state title game.

Trent Seaborn, Thompson.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Trent Seaborn, Thompson.
Recruiting

2027 QB Trent Seaborn set to visit Auburn this weekend

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (1)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze will have one of the best passing seasons in school history

By Zac Blackerby
Justin Rogers
Football

Transfer defensive lineman Justin Rogers graded well according to PFF

By Jeremy Robuck
Jan 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) reacts after a dunk during the first half against the Utah Utes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Who now holds the nation's longest home win streak after Auburn basketball's loss?

By Lance Dawe
Bruce Pearl
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to the Texas A&M Aggies

By Zac Blackerby
Wendell Green
Basketball

GALLERY: Auburn falls to Texas A&M, snaps nation's longest home winning streak

By Lance Dawe
Dylan Cardwell
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s loss vs. Texas A&M

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Auburn adds two GAs to their coaching staff

By Cooper Posey