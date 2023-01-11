ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Scout and football recruiting analyst Billy Tucker released a piece on ESPN.com ($) on the best team fits for top players in college football transfer portal. He started his list off, unsurprisingly, with quarterback - more specifically, Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders, who is one of if not the top option in the transfer portal.

Tucker believes that Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers would be the best choice for Sanders for a variety of reasons.

"Ole Miss is in the running, but we think the Tigers are a better fit," Tucker said. "The current QB room at Auburn is not SEC championship caliber. Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery need to recruit a prolific passer who is experienced and ready to play as opposed to being developed. Sanders checks all the boxes."

Sanders racked up the numbers with the Pokes during his four-year stint in Stillwater, accumulating over 9,500 total yards and 67 touchdowns as a 61% passer. He's tabbed as a dual threat, and rightfully so - he had almost 2,000 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns at Oklahoma State.

"While Sanders is highly productive at moving the chains with his legs on designed runs and in the option scheme, it's his strong arm that fits the best into Auburn's offense," Tucker noted.

Regardless of whoever is under center in 2023, Hugh Freeze's offense (combined with Philip Montgomery) will provide a major step forward statistically. But fans aren't just wanting to see a boost in numbers - they're also wanting to see an improvement in on the field product. Better decision making, more accuracy, less turnovers, etc.

"Sanders' strong football instincts are so consequential for Freeze's schemes given the amount freedom given to his signal-caller pre- and post-snap," Tucker said. "A healthy and more accurate Sanders in an Auburn uniform could lead to a lot of wins on the Plains."

The smoke surrounding Sanders to Auburn has died down recently, but the Tigers are still in the running for his services.

