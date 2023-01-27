Auburn is about to have a loaded recruiting weekend.

The Tigers are hosting junior day for 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 recruits, and there will be a plethora of high-profile prospects on the Plains this Saturday.

Hugh Freeze & Co. are expected to land a couple of them over the week. As it stands right now, Auburn only has one commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, four-star cornerback A'mon Lane.

With national signing day for the 2023 class coming up in just four days, Auburn is now beginning to shift their focus further down the road - and the list of players coming down on Saturday reflects that.

Here are all of the tweet announcements from the recruits expected to visit the Tigers for junior day this weekend.

Other players coming to the Plains include three-stars WR Jabari Murphy, DL Michai Boireau, OT Isaiah Autry, S Kaleb Harris, WR Kennedy Brantley, LB Devin Smith, ATH Devin Collier, QB Kamari McClellan, four-stars CB A'mon Lane, CB Jayden Lewis, ATH Ronnie Royal, LB Demarcus Riddick, DE Jeffery Rush Jr, ATH Malcolm Simmons, LB Jordan Burns, and QB Antwann Hill Jr.

