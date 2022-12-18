Four-star safety Sylvester Smith commits to Auburn

Sylvester Smith has comitted to the Auburn Tigers.

The four-star safety originally committed to Tennessee back in April, but after an unofficial visit to the Plains on December 17th, Smith announced he would be decommitting from the Vols.

Smith held offers from 10 SEC schools, including Georgia, Florida, and LSU. The most notable non-SEC offers were Oregon, Michigan, USC, Penn State, Oklahoma, Miami, and Florida State.

Safe to say, Smith's services were highly sought after.

The Munford, Alabama product "played extensively at quarterback during senior season, rushing for 1,735 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 10.2 yards per carry," per 247Sports. He also completed 47 of 93 passes for 606 yards and seven touchdowns.

He is now the fifth defensive back to commit to the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class. Smith joins Terrance Love, Colton Hood, and JC Hart. He stands at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds and is the No. 222 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Tigers now have 15 commitments in the 2023 class.

