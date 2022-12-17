NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary visiting Auburn this weekend

It's going to be a big weekend on the Plains.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will be taking a visit, per Auburn Undercover. He will be visiting along with Grayson McCall, who ties Leary as the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal market.

Leary appeared in 30 games over four seasons for the Wolfpack, completing 60.2% of his passes for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns. He also added five CDs on the ground.

The 6-foot-1, 212 pound signal-caller was a four-star quarterback coming out of high school. He currently has two crystal balls for Kentucky - who is losing their quarterback Will Levis to the NFL Draft.

The Tigers will return incumbent QB Robby Ashford - who completed 49.2% of his passes for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranks 3rd among all-time Auburn freshman passers, 3rd in freshman pass attempts (250), and 3rd in pass completions (123).

Regardless of whoever Auburn finds themselves with come spring, it's clear that Hugh Freeze wants competition at the most important position.

