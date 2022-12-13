Skip to main content

Alabama chain favorite Baumhower's to provide NIL deal for the Auburn Offensive Line

On To Victory has partnered with Baumhower's Victory Grille to provide an NIL deal for Auburn's entire OL.

The longtime partner of Auburn Football's Thursday-night production, Tiger Talk, has decided to help out the Tigers Football team.

In a press release from On To Victory, the main NIL collective for Auburn Tigers student-athletes, it was stated that Auburn offensive linemen that are contracted with this NIL deal will have the opportunity to receive free meals with their families have the opportunity to join them on select  occasions.

In compliance with the contract, the linemen will have to promote and represent Baumhower's both on social media and in person. They will also have the Auburn student-athlete's pictures up on a recognition wall in the restaurant if they are a part of the deal.

The executive director of OTV, Brett Whiteside, was quoted in the press release saying, "Auburn football fans know the importance of having a great offensive line in this league, and Baumhower’s Victory Grille is stepping up to keep the big guys up front fed,"

Whiteside went on to express his excitement for the families of these players as he said that this deal was "one of the first NIL deals I have seen that includes supporting student-athletes families. This is one of the first deals we have done with local business. I can think of no better influencer in this area than an Auburn University student-athlete".

The Baumhower's Victory Grille owner, Kevin Tudhope, also chimed in on how it would impact Auburn and how proud he is to help their student-athletes. Tudhope said, "Baumhower’s Victory Grille Auburn is committed to helping Auburn football get back to the offensive lines that made Auburn football famous, and we look forward to partnering with On To Victory to make that happen."

Auburn currently has nine offensive linemen currently on the roster that are not seniors or entering the portal. They also have three offensive line prospects that are committed.

Auburn's offensive line: Tate Johnson, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Keiondre Jones vs Penn State.
Tank Bigsby (4) stiff arms defender during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Tank Bigsby to forego senior season and enter the NFL Draft

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws the ball during warms ups prior to an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta.
QB Grayson McCall enters portal; is reported to be considering Auburn

West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) signals during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather has entered the transfer portal

Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery watches on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Podcast: Auburn hires Philip Montgomery, Ron Roberts as OC and DC

Oct 1, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Cincinnati won 31-21.
Auburn expected to hire former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator

Sep 3, 2016; Stillwater, OK, USA; Southeastern Louisiana Lions head coach Ron Roberts reacts during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Auburn expected to hire former Baylor DC Ron Roberts

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Bryan Harsin's daughter shared post wearing Alabama gear

