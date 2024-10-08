Auburn's 3-Biggest Surprises on 2024 Football Team
The 2024 campaign is halfway over for the Auburn Tigers the season has obviously been a disappointment to this point.
Auburn sits at 2-4 and remains winless in conference play. Turnovers have plagued the team throughout the first half of the season, and the Tigers have dropped some unexpected games as a result.
Despite the disappointing start Auburn has had to the season, who have the three most pleasant surprises been for the Tigers so far this season?
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR
Lambert-Smith was one of the Tigers’ most intriguing transfer portal additions this offseason. The Norfolk, Va. native spent four seasons with Penn State and led the Nittany Lions in receiving last season. He caught 53 passes for 673 yards and four touchdowns, leading by a wide margin in the first two categories.
In half a season, Lambert-Smith is on pace to beat his production from last year, already having caught 24 passes for 510 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the Tigers in all three categories and is on pace to be Auburn’s first 1,000 yard receiver since Ronney Daniels in 1999.
Head coach Hugh Freeze and company brought Lambert-Smith in to be a leader for Auburn’s young wide receiver unit, and he has done that on and off the field.
Keldric Faulk, DL
The 6-foot-6, 288-pound sophomore from Highland Home, Ala. made an impact as a true freshman last season behind players such as Marcus Harris and has excelled in his role as a starter this season.
Faulk has the third-most tackles on the team with 27, the second-most tackles for loss with seven, the most sacks with five and the third-most quarterback hurries with four.
Faulk has been a bright spot for Auburn’s front seven that has struggled to defend the pass at times. He will be an important piece of the Tigers’ defensive success for as long as he is with the team.
Malcolm Simmons, WR
Auburn ushered in a new era at wide receiver this season, bringing in a group of dynamic freshmen and a pair of veterans out of the transfer portal. One of those freshmen was Simmons, a four-star from Montgomery, Ala. who was the eighth-highest-ranked prospect in the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class.
Simmons has wasted no time making an impact and has solidified his spot as Auburn’s No. 2 wide receiver behind Lambert-Smith. Simmons is second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with 18, 260 and two respectively.
With Lambert-Smith out of eligibility at the conclusion of this season, Simmons has put himself in a position to take over as the Tigers’ top target next season.
The Tigers return to action on Saturday, Oct. 19 to take on the No. 21 Missouri Tigers on the road at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for either 11:00-45 a.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on either ESPN or SEC Network.