Former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith having Breakout Year with Auburn Tigers
Once again, the Auburn Tigers could not find a way to win, falling 31-13 to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road to fall to 2-4 on the season, remaining winless in conference play.
With its losing streak extending to three games, things are beginning to look bleak for Auburn. However, one of the bright spots on the season has been Penn State transfer wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Lambert-Smith led the Tigers with seven catches for 95 yards against the Bulldogs, as he's led Auburn through the season. Despite the good work from the senior, he understands the team isn't where they should be heading into the bye week.
“It’s just adversity,” Lambert-Smith said. “We’re just going through adverse times right now and adversity builds character, so we’ll look at the film and try to win.”
Lambert-Smith has been a leader for Auburn on and off the field this season and has been helping the younger wide receivers on the team remain focused even though the Tigers' season has been a disappointment to this point.
“We didn’t really talk about anything right now, we’re just taking it in,” Lambert-Smith said. “I’m going to encourage them. We’re just going through adverse times right now, things happen. There’s going to be a lot more opportunities this season to make plays.”
With 510 yards in six games, Lambert-Smith is on pace to smash his career high of 673 set last year with Penn State. His six touchdowns are already a career best.
“I’m just being myself,” Lambert-Smith said. “I’m trying to do what I can do to help the team win. Whether that’s doing more, I don’t know. But I’m just being myself.”
Despite their struggles, the Tigers remain together through this tough stretch.
“We got great leadership,” Lambert-Smith said. “We’ve got guys speaking up. Coach (Hugh) Freeze had a good message for us basically to not let that division come between the team. Adversity reveals character and it can build it. The leaders were definitely stepping up, myself included.”
The Tigers have a timely bye-week before hitting the road to take on the No. 6 Missouri Tigers who were blown out on Saturday 41-10 by Texas A&M.