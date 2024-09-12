Auburn's Chance to Get Right against Nation's Worst Defense
Once again, stars align and the Auburn Tigers find themselves with a golden opportunity. With Oklahoma lurking, the Tigers can set themselves up to face the Sooners coming off a win against New Mexico.
With that, Auburn must take every opportunity while on offense to not only take advantage but end the competitiveness of this game early. Auburn's offense needs a get-right game to not only earn a victory but gain confidence before welcoming the Sooners to the Plains.
Easy Day?
Without any equivocation and extensive hyperbole, New Mexico fields the worst defense in FBS. Currently, the Lobos rank bottom five in passing-yards allowed and rushing-yards allowed, and dead last in yards per play. Under no circumstance can you underrate how porous the New Mexico appears on film.
They equally struggle versus the run and pass, struggling to get off the field as opponents run up and down the field with reckless abandon. By virtue of talent, Auburn should roll up stats that place this game among school records. At the same time, the Tigers cannot approach the game with any overconfidence. The Cal defeat still resonates with a bitter taste that sits on the team's collective stomachs.
Thorne Redemption
In all honesty, very few outside the Auburn locker possess any faith in quarterback Payton Thorne. It would not register as a shock if few inside shared a similar thought. While facing a team with holes all over the defense, Thorne played his worst game as a college player. Granted, interceptions happen, but the manner in which the ball found Cal defenders raises eyebrows.
The defenders really ran the routes for Thorne. He did not scan the defense well or run through his progression with crispness or caution. Forcing a ball to an already-injured Cam Coleman bubbles to mind. Now, a sliver of redemption happens. The entire Auburn playbook is open.
As a result, the Tigers should break the scoreboard with a high-scoring game. New Mexico's secondary looks like they play in oatmeal. Nothing of note happens on defense, except long drives and scores. Payton Thorne can gain a measurement of respect, and confidence, in dispatching a defense that Auburn should easily handle.
Big Picture
After the New Mexico game, Auburn plays Oklahoma on the Plains. No better way to prepare than actually steamrolling an overmatched defense. The offense must improve and look dominant in doing so. Most importantly, Payton Thorne, a player that Hugh Freeze tethered himself to, must play bigger than he has in years. New Mexico's defense is not a test, more of a sparring partner used to prepare for a much bigger fight.