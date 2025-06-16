Auburn Tigers Bookends Overlooked as Key to Season
Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy look to start at left and right tackle for the Auburn Tigers this season. While not the splashiest transfer portal additions, the pair is being counted on to help change the way the offense performs in 2025.
Chaplin was rated the No. 2 transfer portal offensive tackle by 247Sports, and Murphy checked in at No. 15.
Penciled in as starters heading into the season, the bookend tackles immediately improve the entire depth of the offensive line. Players who would normally challenge for a starting spot will bring depth for one of the most physically demanding spots on the field.
For instance, Izavion Miller started in spots last season. Now, he gives the offense an experienced starter who, when needed, can enter the game and not look overwhelmed.
Before Auburn, Chaplin played for a perennially underwhelming Virginia Tech team. Imagine playing as a mid-level team in a conference that spent more time suing two schools than rolling out a highly competitive product. Chaplin's Virginia Tech squad wasn't a callback to Frank Beamer's run in Blacksburg. Instead, they played a rather nondescript brand of football that never scared opponents.
Meanwhile, Murphy is in a similar situation. USC, as a brand, does not mean as much as it did just five or 10 years ago. Reading this on an Auburn site is the most ironic thing you may read. However, for years, media and fans underwent a conditioning that the Men of Troy were beyond talented.
While Murphy is, his former program isn't. They paid Lincoln Riley a fortune to underwhelm.
Now, both players get to improve their draft stock in the SEC. To borrow from Frank Sinatra, "If you can make it there. You can make it anywhere." The eyes of 32 scouting departments will cast their collective gaze upon Auburn.
What makes the two tackles dangerous is the connection they will form with center Connor Lew, the anchor of the Auburn offensive line. Lew knows the conference well and will guide the pair through the schedule as they find their footing.
With his mind and eyes, as well as skill, the three form a triangle that will benefit the dual-threat nature of Jackson Arnold. Plus, if guard play suffers, having three accomplished blockers across the line helps tremendously.
The offense falls directly on Arnold’s shoulders, and upgrading his protectors in the portal was almost as important as Arnold himself. Murphy and Chaplin will make his job easier.
A comfortable Jackson Arnold paired with a menacing Auburn defense should be a winning formula on the Plains in 2025.