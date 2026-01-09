Auburn Tigers Land Offensive Tackle From JMU in Transfer Portal

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers have earned a commitment from former James Madison offensive tackle Joseph Simmons, a huge grab for the offensive line for Alex Golesh and company. Simmons becomes the 16th player the Tigers have signed via the transfer portal.

Simmons, a 6-foot-6, 323-pound junior from Dover, Delaware, joins Auburn as they continue to rebuild their offensive line. Simmons started every game at left tackle for the Dukes in 2025 and only gave up three sacks in 355 passing snaps, according to PFF.com.

He also played every single snap for the Dukes during their College Football Playoff game against the Oregon Ducks, only giving up a 3.6% pressure rate on 55 pass blocking stats against a very talented Ducks defensive line.

Auburn lost many key pieces of its offensive line from last season to either the NFL Draft or the transfer portal. Dillon Wade, Connor Lew, and Jeremiah Wright have all declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Auburn also lost reserve offensive linemen Dylan Senda, DeAndre Carter, Malachi Harris, Broderick Shull, Seith Wilfred, and Favour Edwin to the transfer portal.

Also, with the commitment of Simmons, reserve offensive tackle Tyler Johnson decided to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Justin Hokanson.

Auburn OT Tyler Johnson's agent is signaling that Johnson plans to enter the transfer portal:

Former Auburn offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin recently announced that he has committed to the Florida State Seminoles, joining fellow Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels in Tallahassee. The entire starting offensive line for the Tigers will not be on the roster next season, indicating that Alex Golesh and his staff will have to undertake a massive rebuild.

Thankfully for Auburn, they were able to sign former Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, who announced his commitment on Jan. 7. There are still a few spots on the offensive line that could be addressed during this time, with Simmons and Ramil being the only offensive linemen signed thus far into the transfer portal window.

But there is no need to sound the alarm just yet, Auburn still has plenty of time to continue to attack the transfer portal and possibly have chances to flip commitments before national signing day in February. The transfer portal will remain open until Jan. 16, giving lots of breathing room and time to finish rebuilding.

The offensive line has been a problem for Auburn the last few seasons, and the rebuild continues for the Tigers up front.

