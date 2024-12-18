Auburn Tigers Building Formidable Offensive Line in Transfer Portal
After a stellar recruiting period, the Auburn Tigers continue to thrive and build a roster worthy of contention in 2025. After signing a consensus top-10 class of high school recruits, head coach Hugh Freeze has attacked the transfer portal to fill the Tigers' biggest-immediate needs.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold was the biggest of those needs, but not far behind was signing some personal protectors. Auburn has done just that with a pair of top-five offensive tackles.
The First Domino
In signing former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin, Auburn managed to check off a major block on the list. The 6 foot 7 inch, 323-pound Hokie anchored the 39th ranked rushing offense in 2024.
Chaplin shores up the left tackle spot. Despite his size, the newest Tiger plays the part of the proverbial dancing bear. Using arm length and punch to deter rushers from taking the inside step, Chaplin will provide Arnold with good pass protection.
The Bookend
Former USC left tackle Mason Murphy joined Chaplin as a possible bookend tackle. Murphy is a versatile 6 foot 5 inch and 315-pound player who has played all over the line of scrimmage for the Trojans in his career. He could play opposite Chaplin or take over one of the guard spots and play next to him as needed.
Chaplin is the No. 3 offensive tackle in the portal by 247Sports, and Murphy checks in at No. 5. They are a big reason why 247Sports has the Auburn transfer haul ranked No. 4 in the country.
The Anchor
Much like this paragraph, Connor Lew remains right in the middle of the action. The junior gives the Auburn offensive their teeth. Heading into his third year on The Plains, Lew will command a much-improved line, even with the new players surrounding him.
No matter who lines up at quarterback, Lew will, as offensive line experts say, have his line in order. The constant in Auburn's o-line, Lew's task of getting the new players up to speed cannot go unnoticed. If Auburn enjoys a bounce back season, the work up front on offense will serve as a main reason.
Bottom Line
Auburn's offense stands on the precipice of being one of the conference's best. Now, with so many talented playmakers on The Plains, the need for top-notch blocking becomes paramount.
The Tigers will want to balance a punishing rushing attack and prolific passing attack. By surrounding a talented leader in Connor Lew, Auburn sets in motion a foundation in which they will compete for conference titles sooner rather than later.