Auburn has Good Problem with Running Back Alvin Henderson
True freshman running back Alvin Henderson has a long road ahead of him, but that is a good problem to have for the Auburn Tigers. Henderson is undoubtedly talented. He was the No. 11 running back in the country by Rivals, but even with the departure of Jarquez Hunter, the Tigers’ running back room is loaded with veteran talent.
Hugh Freeze made absolutely sure that the offense will teem with talent and depth at just about every position. Running back and receiver look the deepest on that side of the ball. As a result, Henderson needs to jump off the page at spring practices.
Physical Attributes and Skillset
With a compact frame at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, Henderson allows opponents a miniscule strike zone that prohibits big hits. Henderson combines burst and separation speed to his power-packed frame.
Competition within the Running Back Room
Currently three running backs, Damari Alston, Jeremiah Cobb, and Durell Robinson, all sit ahead of Henderson. He has the talent, if not the experience to hoover away carries and snaps from the veteran trio.
There are aspects of his game that he will need to prove this spring in order to be trusted to see the field early and often in the fall. Can he pick up a blitzer or leak out the backfield as a safety valve. What type of route tree can he execute in the passing game?
No one doubts his ability with the ball in his hands. It’s his off-ball acumen that will earn him playing time.
Overview
Alvin Henderson ran for 10,930 yards and 202 touchdowns in high school. None of that matters at Auburn with a team filled with former blue-chip prospects. However, by all measure, he possesses the highest ceiling of the four running backs. Basically, he needs to capitalize on reps in the spring.
If he only touches the ball four times a practice, make those touches count. Force the coaches to stop and notice.