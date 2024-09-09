Auburn Tigers Injury Report: Cam Coleman in Danger of Being Out
The Auburn Tigers did not come away from the Cal game completely unscathed.
Wide receiver Cam Coleman and offensive tackle Izavion Miller are the newest Tigers on injury watch, cornerback and punt returner Keionte Scott is still nursing a leg injury as well. There is no update on kicker Alex McPherson who has been dealing with an illness all summer.
“Both will be questionable for sure,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said. “I think Cam (Coleman) probably has a better shot of playing than ‘Too Tall’ (Izavion Miller). We’ve had our eyes on both of them and it’s nothing season-ending, thank God. It’ll probably be difficult for ‘Too Tall’ to play and I’m not sure on Cam, it’ll depend on how quickly he gets range of motion in that shoulder.”
Auburn’s offensive line will have a different look if Miller is unable to play. Freeze explained how the group could line up. Dillon Wade will likely fill one of the tackle spots.
“Most likely we'll have to move D-Wade (Dillon Wade) to tackle this week, not sure which one yet, we’re going to talk through that here in a minute,” Freeze said. “I thought Percy (Lewis) played his best game and that was good to see. Tyler (Johnson) looked a little like a freshman at some points but we’ll need all three of them.
Freeze gave an update on Scott’s recovery and how he still has some work to do.
“There’s a lot of pressure on the secondary right now, we’re thin, really thin,” Freeze said. “Keionte (Scott) is still struggling with that hamstring, got to get him healthy. We need him desperately, I think he only played in dime situations in the second half and we need him to play the majority of snaps.”
Auburn has been fortunate to avoid significant injuries so far this season, a trend it will hope to see continue.