Auburn Tigers Injury Update ahead of Oklahoma Clash
The Auburn Tigers hos the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but they'll do so without a key member of their secondary who was lost for the season in the 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
Champ Anthony left the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter, already having recorded three pass breakups before getting hurt, including a big hit on Arkansas’ wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.
“I think Champ (Anthony) was obviously playing really, really well,” head coach Hugh Freeze said. “His surgery went well and he’s in good spirits.”
Freeze and the Tigers will need more out of their young defensive backs in Anthony’s absence.
“We’re thin for sure,” Freeze said. “(Antonio) Kite and JC (Hart) are gonna have to play a lot of snaps for sure. We’re gonna have to get Jay Crawford ready as a freshman. That’s really what we’re down to. Those four guys are gonna have to get a lot of reps because we would like to keep Keionte (Scott) at nickel.”
Star freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman missed the New Mexico game with a shoulder injury. He was limited to two catches for 15 yards against Arkansas and played a part in Payton Thorne's interception. Freeze is hopeful that Coleman will be closer to full strength against Oklahoma.
“Cam (Coleman) hopefully gets healthier this week and gets back to playing like he did in fall camp.”
Kicker Alex McPherson has not seen game action this season after dealing with injuries and illness since the spring. Freeze believes McPherson is getting closer to making a return even though Towns McGough has played well.
“I leave that up to the doctors,” Freeze said. “He looked pretty accurate last week from shorter distances. I don’t think he’s been out there kicking those 50 and 60 yarders like he’s capable of doing. I think Towns (McGough) has been very, very solid.”
The Tigers host Oklahoma at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The television broadcast can be found on ABC/ESPN+.