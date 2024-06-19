Auburn Tigers Land Pair of Big Commitments
The Auburn Tigers baseball team landed two commitments this week. Former Creighton pitcher Mason Koch announced via X that he planned on attending Auburn. Koch is ranked the No. 10 transfer according to On3.
Koch will have two years of eligibility remaining and comes to the Plains after pitching in 38.1 innings with 60 Ks, 17 walks and a 3.29 era for Creighton in 2024. He finished the season hot as he did not allow an earned run in his final four appearances.
Koch chose the Tigers over other schools in the SEC which included Georgia, Kentucky and Florida.
The Tigers also landed a transfer commitment from ECU standout freshman center fielder Bristol Carter. Carter announced his intentions on Tuesday via social media.
Carter, who appeared in 56 games, starting 46, finished his freshman season batting .346 with seven doubles and 31 RBI for the Pirates. Carter was second on the ECU team with seven sacrifice bunts and was four out of five in stolen bases. Carter was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team and was a second-team freshman All-American per Perfect Game.
After deciding to forgo the MLB draft out of high school, the Greensboro, NC native will have at least two years to lift his draft stock while at Auburn.
Peter Flaherty of Baseball America stated of Carter “Compact, direct swing with no shortage of bat speed. Advanced Barrel skills. Feasts on fastball. Dynamic athlete who is a plus runner and can go and get it in center field. Impacts the game in a number of ways.”
The Auburn Tigers had the No. 6 recruiting class in the country according to Perfect Game. Adding two of the top transfer-players available only gives more hope for a quick rebound from a disappointing 8-22 SEC record.