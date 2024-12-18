Auburn Tigers Predicted to Sign No. 1 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver
The Auburn Tigers have wasted no time in the transfer portal, landing nine players that have helped lead them to the No. 4 portal class in the country according to 247Sports.
Auburn appears to be getting close to adding another big name in Eric Singleton Jr., a former Georgia Tech wide receiver who the Tigers were interested in as a high school recruit. 247Sports considers him the No. 1 wide receiver in the portal and No. 2 player regardless of position.
On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong like Auburn’s chances of landing Singleton. They have each logged a prediction for Auburn to pick up his commitment.
The 5 foot 11 inch, 190-pound sophomore wide receiver has played in all 24 games throughout his two seasons with Georgia Tech and started 22 of them. Singleton has totaled 104 receptions for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the team in receiving yards in 2024 with 754.
Coming out of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga., Singleton rated three-stars by 247Sports. Located on the southwestern side of Atlanta, Alexander is exactly 100 miles from Auburn.
The addition of Singleton could be beneficial for Auburn as it would help it replace KeAndre Lambert-Smith who led the Tigers in receptions, 50, and receiving yards, 981, while co-leading in receiving touchdowns with Cam Coleman, each having eight.
Singleton would be the first wide receiver Auburn added via the portal. The Tigers signed three wide receivers in their No. 6 ranked Class of 2025, four-star Derick Smith and three-stars Sam Turner and Erick Smith (Derick Smith’s brother).
Click here to read about the 14 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.