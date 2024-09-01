Auburn Tigers Predicted to Land Top-5 Running Back
Looks like Auburn’s 73-3 win over Alabama A&M left an impression on at least one 2025 recruit.
On3’s Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong have made expert predictions that running back Ousmane Kromah of Lee County High School (Leesburg, Ga.) will commit to the Tigers.
The recruit was reported to be in attendance for the Auburn home opener on Saturday.
Kromah is the No. 5 running back nationally by Rivals. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Auburn a 90.1% chance of landing the highly ranked running back.
He is also projected to go to Auburn on 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball.
The news of another prediction comes after projections pointed to two major commits coming to Auburn. The top recruit from Alabama, Na’eem Offord, is now predicted to flip from Ohio State, one of the only schools that still has a top recruit from Alabama.
Former Miami commit Elijah Melendez is also reported to be eyeing Auburn as a potential landing spot.
The Tigers are ranked fifth in the 2025 recruiting class rankings on 247 Sports. A recent tear on the recruiting trail had them soar up the rankings after falling into the low teens. They currently have one running back commit, Alvin Henderson of Elba, Ala. Rivals considers Henderson the No. 2 running back in the nation.
Henderson has been one of the more active recruits trying to get more fellow members of his recruiting class to join him on the Plains.
Freshman receiver Cam Coleman also hinted after the game on Saturday that Auburn already had several silent commitments from the weekend.
“We’re definitely on the uprise, and we’re definitely recruiting," said Coleman. "We have a couple of good additions coming up. I ain’t gonna say nothing too much, but we’ve got a couple more coming soon.”
Auburn’s recent reputation in the run game is likely lending a helping hand as well. In 2023, the Tigers averaged 189 rushing yards per game. This ranked as the fourth-best in the SEC. They’re still fourth if you include the recent additions to the conference, Texas and Oklahoma.
This is a dip from the 205.8 yards per game they averaged in 2022, but it can be argued that they were adjusting to a new system under Hugh Freeze.
Getting more top recruits would certainly help keep the reputation going and keep the momentum rolling.