Newcomers Explode, Lead Auburn Tigers to Win Over Alabama A&M
A first half that saw no shortage of points put on the board by the Auburn Tigers allowed them to cruise to victory in their season opener.
Auburn earned a 73-3 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium tonight. Both sides agreed to shorten the third and fourth quarters to 10 minutes after Auburn held a 52-3 lead at halftime.
It did not take long for the Tigers to get going as a 34-yard touchdown run from Jarquez Hunter capped off Auburn’s four-play opening drive that covered 70 yards.
Auburn would go on to score touchdowns on its next two possessions as well, including a 44-yard pass from Payton Thorne to Cam Coleman for the first touchdown of the freshman stand-out’s college career.
Thorne’s play in the first half was a contributing factor to Auburn’s success as he went 13-of-21 for 322 yards and four touchdowns. He had more yards in the first quarter, 158, than he had in nine games last season.
Additionally, Thorne picked up 49 yards and a touchdown on the ground from four attempts. Senior running back Jarquez Hunter also had a successful start to the game, breaking away for a 34-yard touchdown run on Auburn’s opening drive.
The Tigers also got off to a fast start on the defensive side of the ball, forcing five three-and-outs during the first half.
Auburn kept its foot on the gas to begin the shortened second half. Malcolm Simmons recovered a blocked punt in the endzone and caught a 57-yard pass from Hank Brown to help extend Auburn’s lead to 66-3.
The Tigers’ revamped wide receiver unit had the chance to show what it is capable of as their four leaders in receiving yards were each newcomers.
Simmons led the way with 91 yards and one touchdown off three catches, KeAndre Lambert-Smith accounted for 80 yards and two touchdowns off three catches, Perry Thompson had 82 yards and one touchdown off two catches and Cam Coleman caught two passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Auburn returns to action next week to host Cal at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.