Auburn Tigers WR Robert Lewis Reveals Key to Upsetting Georgia Bulldogs
The Auburn Tigers have dropped three winnable contests, all at home, and are still searching for their first victory in conference play. Now Auburn has to hit the road for the first time season to take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs who are also coming off a disappointing loss.
Senior wide receiver Robert Lewis transferred from Georgia State in January and has provided Auburn with a veteran presence in its young room. He has eight catches on the season for 71 yards and believes the adversity has made this Tigers team hungrier.
“We’re more motivated than anything to get things right this week,” Lewis said. “Especially seeing that Georgia lost to Alabama last week. We’re just trying to get in the film room and study and see what things we can take advantage of on the offensive side of the ball.”
Lewis has taken it upon himself to help make sure that the young guys at his position stay engaged even though this season has gotten off to a disappointing start. Auburn has a talented core of freshman receivers including Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, and Malcolm Simmons.
“Just continue to have faith in the program and everything that we worked on this spring and summer,” Lewis said of the message he shares with the younger wide receivers. “Don’t get too down on the loss. I think everybody that’s played college football has lost a football game before. It’s really nothing that we can’t get over. Continue to stay faithful.”
Auburn has looked more put together on offense lately, largely due to an improved performance from quarterback Payton Thorne. The senior played well in the second half vs. Arkansas two weeks ago, and the fateful pick-six overshadowed the 338 yards and three touchdowns he had last week against Oklahoma.
“Continuing to keep Payton (Thorne)’s confidence high as well as continuing to encourage him, because he is our leader,” Lewis said. “Just telling him to keep going, to stay focused. We’re gonna get open. Just trying to give him encouraging words and make plays for him.”
Taking on a top five on the road is never an easy task. Lewis identified one thing Auburn can do to give itself a better chance of pulling off the upset.
“I think it’s crucial the first drive that we get that score,” Lewis said. “To set the tone, whether we get the ball first or receive second, I think it’s very important that we score on the first drive. That gets us going on offense, that builds confidence.”
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. The television broadcast can be found on ABC and livestreamed on ESPN+. According to ESPN, the line has dropped from Auburn being a 24.5-point underdog to a 22-point underdog this week. Still, few give the Tigers a chance of breaking Georgia's eight-game-game winning streak over the Tigers.