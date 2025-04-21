Auburn Tigers Signs Another Maryland Linebacker in Transfer Portal
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was asked about his team’s needs ahead of the transfer portal’s spring window. He specifically mentioned defensive line, pass rusher, and a great cover guy. Freeze also lauded the Tigers’ young linebacking corps, but said that there was probably room to add a player with some experience at the position.
Well, Freeze got his wish for an experienced linebacker. Former Maryland Terrapin linebacker Caleb Wheatland committed to the Tigers on Sunday. Wheatland has plenty of experience after playing three years at Maryland and starting for two years.
The former Terp also brings plenty of production. He had 42 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks in 2024. He had 100 tackles in 35 games with the Terrapins, with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 TFLs.
This is the second-straight season the Tigers have tapped into Maryland for depth at linebacker. Last year, Auburn brought in Fa'Najae Gotay in the portal. Gotay had five tackles in a reserve role for the Tigers.
Wheatland joins a highly touted group of youngsters and returning contributors, including Demarcus Riddick and Robert Woodyard Jr. Wheatland’s impact could transcend field production as he enters a room with three true freshmen in former three-star Elijah Melendez, four-star Bryce Deas, and four-star J.J. Falk.
The ability for the young guys to learn from a player with three years of Power 4 playing experience will be immeasurable.
Wheatland is the second portal addition at linebacker for the Tigers. Auburn signed former LSU linebacker Xavier Atkins in the winter transfer window. 247Sports ranked Atkins as the No. 24 linebacker in the portal.
With Wheatland and Atkins joining Riddick and Woodyard, Auburn has numbers and experience in the linebacker room. If the talented young guys can find a way to contribute early, the Tigers' linebacker corps could prove to be a strength for Hugh Freeze and Auburn in the fall.
The spring transfer window closes April 25. Look for the Tigers to remain active in the portal.