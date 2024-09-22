Auburn vs. Arkansas Stock Report - Who's Up, Who's Down after 24-14 Loss
The Auburn Tigers dropped a home game that it was favored to win for the second time in the last three weeks. Despite the 24-14 loss at the hands of the Razorbacks, some of Auburn’s players had good performances they will hope to replicate next week.
By that same token, there are Tigers who would rather forget the day they had against Arkansas and look forward to turning the page.
Which Auburn players improved their stock against Arkansas? Who has plenty to work on before next Saturday?
Stock risers:
Payton Thorne, QB
Things could not have gone much worse for Thorne against Cal as he threw four interceptions which resulted in him being benched. Thorne’s name was called in the second half against Arkansas and he went 13-of-22 for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
Thorne did throw an interception, but it was on a pass that was tipped and probably should have been caught by freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman. Head coach Hugh Freeze was not ready to declare Thorne the starter for Auburn’s next game, but that door has been opened.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR
Lambert-Smith was Auburn’s leading receiver by a mile, catching five passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers’ next-closest receiver was Malcolm Simmons who caught five passes for 44 yards. Lambert-Smith has been Auburn’s leading receiver during his first season with the program with 12 catches for 338 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Tigers in all three categories.
Jerrin Thompson, DB
Thompson played a crucial role in limiting Arkansas’ success moving the ball through the air. Thompson finished the game with seven tackles, one sack and one pass breakup. The Tigers’ secondary seemed to play better with Thompson on the field.
Stock fallers:
Hank Brown, QB
After a successful outing in his first career start against New Mexico, Brown earned the start against Arkansas. The step up in competition appeared to be too much for the young quarterback. Brown was benched after the first half, going 7-of-13 for 72 yards and three interceptions.
Cam Coleman, WR
Auburn’s star freshman wide receiver was limited to two receptions for 15 yards. Coleman tipped a pass that ended up getting intercepted. It is worth noting that Coleman missed the New Mexico game with a shoulder injury and likely was not 100% against Arkansas.
Damari Alston, RB
Alston was Auburn’s second-leading rusher behind Jarquez Hunter, picking up 38 yards off three carries. Alston did make an impactful error, however. He had a 36-yards rush that ended in a fumble Arkansas recovered in the end zone. The drive had a high probability of ending in a game-tying touchdown for Auburn towards the end of the first half.
What’s Next?
Auburn hosts No. 21 Oklahoma next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. ABC will carry the broadcast, it can also be streamed on ESPN+.