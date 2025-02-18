No. 25 Auburn vs. No. 24 Troy, North Alabama Midweek Baseball Preview
AUBURN, Ala. – Continuing its busy season-opening stretch, No. 25 Auburn (2-1) hosts a pair of midweek games against No. 24 Troy (3-0) and North Alabama (2-1) Tuesday and Wednesday at Plainsman Park. First pitches are set for 6 p.m. CT and 4 p.m., respectively.
Both games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on Wings 94.3 FM Tuesday and ESPN 106.7 Wednesday. The games will also be streamed digitally on SEC Network+.
PROBABLE STARTERS
Tuesday – Sr. LHP Carson Myers (0-0, 0.00) vs. Sr. RHP Adam Falinski (0-0, 9.00)
Wednesday – Fr. RHP Andreas Alvarez (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fr. LHP Reese Young (0-0, 0.00)
QUICK HITTERS
Auburn won its season-opening series for the ninth straight year under Butch Thompson.
Twelve position players made a start and 13 saw action Opening Weekend vs. Holy Cross.
Of the 13 position players to appear, seven were making their Auburn debut.
Twelve pitchers took the mound over the weekend, including a starting rotation made up completely of newcomers along with one relief who also had his Auburn debut.
Playing for the first time in a newly-renovated Plainsman Park, Auburn set both single game (5,718) and series (15,300) attendance records Opening Weekend.
The Tigers are 59-24 all-time vs. Troy and 7-0 all-time vs. North Alabama.
SCOUTING THE TROJANS
Troy enters Tuesday’s matchup led by fourth-year head coach Skylar Meade, who helped lead the Trojans to a sweep of Bellarmine over the weekend to begin the season 3-0.
Offensively, Troy hit .352 as a team in the series, slugging six home runs and scoring 37 runs in the three games. Senior outfielder Shane Lewis accounted for three of the six home runs to go along with a double in seven at bats and transfer Sean Darnell went 5-for-9 with two long balls of his own.
On the mound, Troy turned in a 2.88 ERA after allowing eight earned runs in 25.0 innings pitched. The staff struck out 32 batters and issued eight walks. Transfer pitcher Adam Falinksi pitched in relief on Opening Day and will make his first start since 2023 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery and missing the entire 2024 season.
SCOUTING THE LIONS
North Alabama and third-year head coach Jad Prachniak overcame a season-opening loss by winning the final two games in a series against Army to open their year 2-1.
Offensively, the Lions hit .216 in the series and were led by senior catcher Matthew Delgado, who went 4-for-8 with a home run and four RBI. Outfielder Nash Rippen led the team with three doubles and reached base at a .462 clip.
On the mound, North Alabama turned in a 2.67 ERA against Army and allowed just 13 hits in 27.0 innings pitched – good for a .146 average against. The Lions will send true freshman Reese Young to the mound for his collegiate debut Wednesday. A native of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, he broke the career strikeout and wins records at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.
PROMOTIONS
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
Plainsman Park now features two new premium club areas in the Broadway Club at Plainsman Park and 984 Club along with the return of the Hall of Fame Club, which opened in 2024. Additionally, the ballpark now has expanded general admission areas in the War Eagle Wall, Tiger Terrance and Plainsman Patio.
