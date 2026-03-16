Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Week Five

Though other sports in the athletic program have struggled in recent months, the Auburn Tigers’ baseball team seems to have found its footing as this year’s dominant Tiger team. The Tigers have won 10 straight, with their last loss coming on Feb. 27 against Nebraska.

This week, the consensus top-six Tigers took on UAB in a midweek matchup and Missouri in a three-game away series. The Tigers blew out the Dragons in seven innings, 17-2, and won all three games against Missouri in 2-0, 4-3 and 10-2 showings, respectively.

With a 10-game winning streak on top of an already-high ranking, it makes sense that the Tigers should be looking good in the rankings this week, but how exactly did they fare? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyzes where the Tigers landed.

Baseball America: No. 4 (previously No. 5)

The Tigers continued the trend of upward movement in this week’s Baseball America rankings, as they moved from No. 6 to No. 5 last week, and now they have improved to No. 4. Baseball America has notably been quite stringent with awarding higher ranks after close wins over smaller teams, so a blowout win against UAB certainly helped the Tigers’ case.

Additionally, the Tigers showed impressive improvement across three matchups with Missouri, in which Butch Thompson’s squad scored more runs in each game than in the prior, which certainly did not hurt the Tigers’ chances. Above the Tigers now are just UCLA, Texas and Georgia Tech, so a top-three spot is within reach if the Tigers continue at this pace.

Perfect Game: No. 4 (previously No. 5)

Interestingly, Perfect Game’s top seven teams match identically with Baseball America’s, signaling the beginning of a consensus as to which the top teams in the country are. Like Baseball America, UCLA, Texas and Georgia Tech are ranked over the Tigers, while teams like Arkansas and Georgia fall just behind.

Perfect Game has shown to reward wins regardless of strength, so the Tigers’ 10-game win streak is certainly helping to keep them on the up-and-up in the eyes of Perfect Game.

New College Baseball Top 25: Mar 16 📈https://t.co/7KvcY7O9k0 pic.twitter.com/fNv23OqgYH — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) March 16, 2026

D1 Baseball: No. 5 (previously No. 6)

There always seems to have to be a spoiler when it comes to these rankings, and in this case for the Tigers, it is D1 Baseball. That is not to say that a consensus top-five is bad, or even disappointing, for the Tigers, though. In fact, week five marks the third straight week in which the Tigers have improved in the eyes of D1 Baseball, which bodes well for the future of this team.

The difference in this week’s rankings from D1 Baseball is their opinion of Arkansas, which they currently have in the fourth spot over Auburn. If the Tigers can prove their worth this week, though, next week’s rankings may have a true consensus, with the Tigers at No. 4.

As always, different organizations look at different aspects of teams in order to determine their rankings, so there are always going to be some mixed opinions and discourse across ranking results. The good news for Tiger fans, though, is that the Tigers are consistently a top-five team across the board.

These rankings are likely to be shaken up after this week, though, as the Tigers are scheduled to play consensus No. 3 Georgia Tech in a midweek matchup and consensus No. 2 Texas in a three-game series this week. If the Tigers can prove their worth in these matchups, a consensus top-three spot is far from off the table.

First pitch for the Tigers’ midweek matchup against the Yellowjackets is scheduled for this Tuesday, March 17, at 4 p.m. CDT. It will be played in Plainsman Park in Auburn and broadcast on SEC Network+.

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