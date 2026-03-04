North Alabama vs. FGCU Prediction, Odds for ASUN Championship 1st Round

The ASUN Men's Basketball Tournament is set to begin today! The top four seeds will enjoy a first round BYE, while the other eight teams in the conference will battle it out today.

The second of two games will be a showdown between No. 5 Florida Gulf Coast and No. 12 North Alabama. FGCU won both of the regular season meetings between these two teams, beating North Alabama by a score of 72-55 on January 3 and then 72-64 on January 29.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this first round matchup.

North Alabama vs. Florida Gulf Coast Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

North Alabama +6.5 (-110)

FGCU -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

North Alabama +250

FGCU -315

Total

OVER 142.5 (-115)

UNDER 142.5 (-105)

North Alabama vs. FGCU How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: UNF Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

North Alabama Record: 9-20 (4-14 in ASUN)

FGCU Record: 13-17 (8-10 in ASUN)

North Alabama vs. FGCU Betting Trends

North Alabama is 10-16-1 ATS this season

FGCU is 7-21-1 ATS this season

The OVER is 15-14 in FGCU games this season

The UNDER is 15-12 in North Alabama games this season

North Alabama vs. FGCU Key Player to Watch

J.R. Konieczny, F - Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

J.R. Konieczny causes a lot of issues for ASUN teams down low. The 6'7" forward is leading the team in both points per game, averaging 15.6, and rebounds per game, averaging 6.4. He's coming into this game with plenty of momentum, scoring 17+ points in two straight games, including a 31-point, 11-rebound performance against North Florida on February 26. He's going to play a significant role in the outcome of this game.

North Alabama vs. FGCU Prediction and Pick

North Alabama is in last place in this conference for a reason. The Lions have no redeeming qualities that make me think they can upset the Eagles. They rank 313th in effective field goal percentage and 343rd in defensive efficiency. FGCU has some defensive issues of its own, but at least the Eagles can shoot, ranking 143rd in eFG%.

FGCU cruised to a victory in the first two meetings between these two teams, and I see no reason why we won't see a similar result this afternoon. In my opinion, the Eagles should be favored by even more.

Pick: FGCU -6.5 (-110)

