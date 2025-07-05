Auburn Baseball Adds All-WCC First Teamer From Transfer Portal
Fresh off a historic season in 2025, head coach Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers continue to rebuild and construct their roster ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Auburn has landed another transfer portal commitment in former Saint Mary’s first baseman/outfielder Eddie Madrigal, he announced on X Thursday evening.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound redshirt senior from Elk Grove, California, experienced a somewhat up-and-down career with the Gaels. Madrigal appeared in 18 games and batted .254 in his redshirt freshman year before appearing in just four games as a redshirt sophomore. He suffered a season-ending injury during the second series of the year against Utah Valley, bringing his 2024 season to a halt.
However, Madrigal bounced back in this past spring, starting all 62 games as their Gaels’ primary first basemen and recording a .368 batting average, .698 slugging percentage and .462 on-base percentage. He etched his name into the Saint Mary’s history books, as well, breaking the single-season program record for hits (89), RBIs (78) and runs scored (66). Madrigal also racked up 13 doubles, two triples and 21 homers during his redshirt junior campaign.
Furthermore, he led the Western Coast Conference in hits, RBIs and runs scored, and ranked second in the league in home runs.
Consequently, Madrigal dominated the conference, earning All-WCC First Team, WCC All-Tournament Team, and WCC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors in 2025.
He was also named to the ABCA All-West Region First Team and recognized as a NCBWA Second Team All-American.
The highly-decorated west coast talent joins a program trying to rebuild from a season full of historical achievements – something he may be familiar with – that climaxed with Auburn hosting a Super Regional for the first time in school history.
Along with the success also comes departures from key pieces of last year’s squad like projected first-round draft pick Ike Irish and senior Cooper McMurray. Although he has limited experience in the outfield, Thompson and the Tigers will likely utilize Madrigal at first base in lieu of McMurray.
Madrigal is Auburn’s eighth portal pickup of the offseason and stands as the class’ fourth non-pitcher – Texas State SS Ryne Farber, UAB infielder Todd Clay, and NIU catcher Logan Gregorio committed earlier this summer.