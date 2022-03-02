Auburn baseball takes down Alabama State to begin busy week

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn started its stretch of six games in six days by defeating Alabama State, 13-7, Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.

“We have to keep coaching. We have to keep playing. We have to keep working,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “That’s what is great about baseball is we get to come back out here.”

Auburn’s 13 runs matched a season high and came on 12 hits, led by three apiece from Cam Hill and Kason Howell, each matching career bests in the category. Sonny DiChiara turned in his fifth multi-hit game of the season, including his fourth game with multiple extra-base hits. Cole Foster hit his first career home run and drove in a career-high four runs.

“Being able to have guys go up there when we know it’s a big moment and compete, we saw that tonight,” said DiChiara.

Right-handed reliever Tyler Drabick (1-0, 3.86) earned the win in his Auburn debut. Drabick pitched 2.1 innings and matched his career best with five strikeouts, also matching the most by an Auburn reliever this season.

Alabama State (3-6) came out swinging with five hits in the first inning. However, Auburn (6-2) and starting pitcher Konner Copeland, making his debut, limited the Hornets to just one run thanks to a pair of outfield assists from Ryan Dyal, making his first appearance in left field.

Hill got the offense started with a RBI double in the second inning, driving in Howell on the play. Four pitches later, Foster launched a three-run homer, giving Auburn a 4-1 lead. The Tigers scored seven total runs in the inning with the help of hits from Brody Moore, Dyal and Howell.

In the fourth, DiChiara recorded his seventh double of the season and extended his hitting streak to eight games. Howell drove in DiChiara with a RBI double later in the frame, marking Howell’s fourth game with multiple RBI this season and extending the Tigers lead to 9-1.

“If we get some timely hits, we can do some damage,” said DiChiara. “I think we’re really coming together.”

Alabama State cut into the deficit by scoring one run in the fifth and four more in the sixth. Auburn answered with three runs in the home half of the sixth. Foster drove in his fourth run in the frame, and Jake Wyandt recorded his first RBI in an Auburn uniform to extend the score to 12-6.

The two teams traded runs in the seventh with Auburn’s coming on DiChiara’s fourth homer of the season, all coming in the last five home games.

Capped off with two scoreless innings from Nate LaRue, Auburn’s pitching staff struck out 12 Hornets in the game.

“With all of these games, you want some arms to be able to handle the game,” Thompson added. “Nate LaRue did a nice job being in the strike zone. I thought he showed a good arm, and I think he’s going to pitch more.”

The Tigers continue the six-game week Wednesday against UAB. First pitch at Plainsman Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

