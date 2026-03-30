Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After a Brutal Week Seven

The previously red-hot Auburn Tigers came to a screeching halt this past weekend, as the squad was swept in a series for the first time this year. The formerly consensus top-five Tigers seemed quite out of sorts against Alabama, a rivalry matchup that may have a significant impact on rankings for the rest of the year.

After beating South Alabama 10-0 in a midweek matchup, the Tigers traveled to Tuscaloosa to take on the then-No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers fell to the Tide in eight innings, 11-1, on Friday, 3-2 on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday.

After a string of such significant losses for the Tigers, how far did they fall in the major rankings? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyzes where the Tigers landed.

Baseball America: No. 11 (previously No. 6)

The Tigers had already dropped a few spots in the eyes of Baseball America after losing a series to No. 2 Texas last weekend, but being swept by the Tide seems to have put the nail in the coffin for the Tigers’ top-10 hopes this week.

The Tide moved up to the 10th spot, just one ahead of the Tigers, while the top three of UCLA, Texas and Georgia Tech remained completely unchanged.

NEW NCAA TOP 25 RANKINGS!



After a wild Week 7, here's where things stand ⤵️https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/kYyihlEkzb — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 30, 2026

Perfect Game: No. 17 (previously No. 7)

The hits just keep on coming for the Tigers, as Perfect Game has dropped the Tigers to a season-low 17th spot. PG penalized the Tigers significantly last week after dropping a series against top-ranked Texas, so it follows that the punishment for being swept would be much harsher.

Like in Baseball America’s rankings, the Tide understandably moved up in the rankings from their spot last week, though Perfect Game only awarded them the 15th spot, illustrating that, in the eyes of Perfect Game, neither team is deserving of a top-10 or even top-12 spot.

New College Baseball Top 25: Mar 30 📈https://t.co/SOphAOEE1c pic.twitter.com/FzsuQszGBB — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) March 30, 2026

D1 Baseball: No. 18 (Previously No. 5)

Unlike last week, Perfect Game does not represent the lowest ranking for the Tigers of the three major ranking systems, as that honor belongs to D1 Baseball, which dropped the Tigers all the way to the 18th spot.

Naturally, the Tide have moved up in the rankings, though D1 Baseball, interestingly, only gave them the 16th spot, illustrating that both teams are quite uncertain at this time and could boom or bust throughout the rest of the season.

Though the Tigers may have hung their heads on their way back from Tuscaloosa, they will need to have a short-term memory for their losses, as they have a big matchup scheduled against consensus No. 3 Georgia Tech coming up this week. A win in this game could move the Tigers back up in the rankings, pending a weekend series against Arkansas.

The Tigers have already played the Yellowjackets in a midweek matchup at Plainsman Park, so they will head to Atlanta for this one, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CDT.