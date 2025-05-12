Auburn Baseball Near Top of Multiple Rankings As Season Winds Down
Auburn Tigers baseball continues its rise through the rankings. On Monday, they were ranked the No. 2 team in the country in multiple major polls, including NCAA's RPI, Perfect Game and Baseball America.
In the RPI poll, they rank second behind rival Georgia. For Perfect Game and Baseball America, they're second to their SEC Tigers counterparts, LSU.
The Tigers have won seven of their last eight games, including their last four. They swept South Carolina and took two out of three against now-15th-ranked Tennessee. They currently sit at 36-15 overall on the season and 16-11 in SEC play heading into the final four games of play. They've long cleared their 27-26 (8-22 SEC) record from last season.
They have a game against Jacksonville State on Tuesday and then a weekend series against No. 17 Ole Miss in Oxford to finish things off.
Ole Miss has been strong at home this season with a 22-7 record in Oxford. Auburn picking up a series win would be big for the rankings and bumping them up in the SEC baseball standings. They're in a three-way tie for fourth. The Tigers breaking that tie sets them up well for seeding in SEC Tournament play.
SEC Tournament play begins May 20 in Hoover, Ala. and runs through May 25. The 16 tournament teams shall be determined based on the highest percentage of wins during regular-season conference competition. The winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Auburn hasn't won the SEC Tournament since 1998. If the tournament started today, based on the standings, Auburn would between a fourth seed and a sixth seed. This has them starting in either the second round or the quarterfinals.
The upcoming three games over the weekend will determine where they land.