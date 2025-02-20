Auburn Baseball’s Secret Weapon: Bristol Carter
It became evident on the weekend that it wasn’t just the Auburn Tigers’ pitching that had improved. By Sunday, everyone had shaken off the rust of the offseason as the Tigers won their opening series two games to one against the Patriot League’s Holy Cross.
One significant factor was the presence of the additions from the transfer portal On the basepaths, this couldn’t be more felt than in the case of outfielder Bristol Carter.
A Threat at the Plate and On the Basepaths
Carter's speed shook up Holy Cross pitchers over opening weekend. Carter stole three bases in just Saturday’s. He scored on a balk. It can be argued that pitchers were rattled enough by him on the basepaths to misstep.
Due to his base-stealing abilities, the Tigers were in the position to drive in two runs in the losing effort.
In the third game of the series, the outfielder was part of a 16-hit day from the Tigers as they finally sent the Crusaders packing. The Crusaders were so focused on Carter’s ability to steal that his teammates like shortstop Deric Fabian or fellow outfielder Cade Belyeu. Both had stolen bases (Belyeu had three).
What to Expect from Carter this Season
Carter was fantastic at East Carolina. He batted a .346 average, starting in 46 of the 56 games he appeared in. He was the No. 57 incoming prospect, according to Perfect Game and D1Baseball. It isn’t surprising to see Carter lead off to start the opening series. That should continue considering the success he already has.