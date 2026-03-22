Auburn's Comback Comes up Short, Texas Evens Series

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers were back in Plainsman Park Saturday night for Game 2 against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after a walk-off win Friday night courtesy of Bristol Carter. However, the second matchup did not go Auburn’s way. After a rough outing from starter Jackson Sanders, the Tigers were faced with a 6-0 deficit. They mounted a comeback, but fell short 7-6 in front of a record-setting crowd of 8,037.

An 𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 Plainsman Park record! ✅



Help us pull through, Auburn Family! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/Ih0erMIqPz — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) March 22, 2026

After a strong Friday start from lefty Jake Marciano, Auburn was hoping for more of the same from fellow lefty Jackson Sanders. It was clear early that Sanders did not have his best stuff, though, and he struggled through 2 2/3 innings in 77 pitches before being pulled. Sanders allowed six hits, three walks, and six runs, four of which were earned. He struck out four Texas batters during his outing.

The short start left the Auburn bullpen behind the 8 Ball despite having a relatively easy Friday, forcing the Tigers to use LJ Cormier, Marcel Kulik, and Ryan Hetzler. All three relievers pitched well, allowing just a single earned run across the final 6 1/3 innings, an RBI double by Texas catcher Carson Tinney. Both Hetzler and Cormier did significant work, meaning they will be unavailable for the series finale

Meanwhile, the Auburn offense was trying to dig itself out of the early 6-0 hole. Unfortunately, the Tigers left the bases loaded in the first inning despite loading them with no outs. Stranded runners were a theme for the Auburn lineup, as the Tigers left 13 men on and were 6-for-21 with runners on base.

Auburn broke through in the fourth inning, as each of the McCraine brothers recorded an RBI single. The Tigers added three more in the seventh via a Chris Rembert home run and RBI singles by Bub Terrell and Eric Guevara. The final Auburn run of the night came in the eighth, as Chase Fralick knocked an RBI single to score Lucas Steele.

To the moon! 🌙@ChrisRembertt got every bit of that one! pic.twitter.com/k0eccNoSYv — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) March 22, 2026

The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with three consecutive two-out walks by Mason McCraine, Cade Belyeu, and Taylor Belza. That brought Bristol Carter to the plate, threatening to walk the Longhorns off for the second consecutive night. It was not to be, though, as Carter grounded out to third to end the game, leaving the bases loaded for a second time.

With the series tied, the stage is set for a titanic pitching duel in the rubber match between Auburn righty Alex Petrovic and Texas left-hander Dylan Volantis, two of the best pitchers in not just the SEC, but the nation. Volantis enters the game with a 1.53 ERA on the season in 29.1 innings across five starts, and Petrovic enters with a 2.02 ERA in 26.2 innings in five starts of his own.

With both starters playing at such a high level and both bullpens taxed, the game could hinge on which side gets into the opposing bullpen first. The Auburn bullpen is left in a somewhat difficult spot for tomorrow, with Christian Chatterton, Garrett Brewer and Jett Johnston as the likely options despite Brewer and Johnston both pitching on Friday. However, three solid arms behind Petrovic should be enough if the Tigers get a good start from him.

Texas had to use some of its high-leverage relievers in Brett Crossland, Sam Cozart, and Thomas Burns, all of whom will likely be unavailable for the rubber match. The Longhorns would likely turn to Ethan Walker out of the pen, who pitched just a third of an inning on Friday.

However, the rest of the Texas pen has been heavily taxed, leaving significant doubt about who else would be available. The best bets are likely Haiden Leffew, who pitched 1.2 innings on Friday, and one of Brody Walls or Michael Winter.

Despite the taxed pens, the story of Sunday’s game is likely to be the starters, who will each look to give their team a long outing to help protect their relievers. Either way, the fans should be treated to an electric rubber match between two of the best teams in the country Sunday at 2 p.m. CDT.

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