Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Statement Week 12

Lo and behold, the Auburn Tigers are finally making a case to join the prestigious club of the top-five teams in the country. This week, the Tigers played just three games instead of four, but they certainly made the time count.

On Saturday, the Tigers played a doubleheader against seventh-ranked Texas A&M, crushing them in the first matchup, 18-5, in a game that was called off after seven innings by the mercy rule. Later that same day, the Tigers took the series against the Aggies, winning their second matchup by a final score of 5-4.

On Sunday, though, the Tigers fell to the Aggies despite a valiant ninth-inning rally, 4-3. So, after a series win, and a mercy rule win to boot, against the sixth-ranked team in the country, how did the Tigers fare in this week’s rankings?

Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyses the Tigers’ landing spots in each.

Baseball America: No. 5 (previously No. 6)

The Tigers finally found their way back into the top five after their series win against the Aggies, at least in the eyes of Baseball America. Interestingly, Baseball America is the only of the three major ranking systems that has the Tigers ranked above Georgia, which occupies the fifth spot in both Perfect Game’s and D1 Baseball’s rankings.

The Tigers will play the Dawgs in a three-game series, starting on May 14, which could dramatically shake up the rankings for all three boards. Texas A&M, on the other hand, fell from eighth to 11th after its series loss to the Tigers.

Perfect Game: No. 6 (previously No. 7)

Though the Tigers are not above Georgia in the eyes of Perfect Game, a jump into the top six certainly bodes well for the remainder of Auburn’s season. Oregon State notably dropped to the tenth spot from the fifth, leaving the door open for the Tigers to snag that spot from Georgia in a few weeks.

Like in Baseball America’s rankings, Texas A&M fell from eighth to 11th, while the Dawgs moved to fifth after a three-game sweep, including two mercy rule wins, over unranked Missouri.

New College Baseball Top 25: May 4 📈https://t.co/e0ccugLSAq pic.twitter.com/3GOv5pHBGW — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) May 4, 2026

D1 Baseball: No. 6 (previously No. 8)

D1 Baseball was the only organization to move the Tigers up more than a single spot for their efforts this weekend, and the Tigers are now up five spots from the 11th rank they held two weeks ago. Texas A&M dropped two spots, from No. 6 to No. 8, meaning the Tigers and Aggies have essentially swapped spots in the rankings.

D1 Baseball also has the Georgia Bulldogs ranked fifth, so anticipation for the Tigers and Dawgs’ matchup in a few weeks is certainly building both in Athens and on the Plains.

Before the Tigers face off against Georgia next weekend, though, Auburn will first have to take on another top-rated opponent in Mississippi State. This coming Tuesday, the Tigers will head to Birmingham to take on UAB, before continuing their road trip to Starkville on Friday.

First pitch for the UAB game is set for 6 p.m. CT, while Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s matchups against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State are slated to start at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT, respectively.

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