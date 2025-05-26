Auburn Daily

Auburn's Regional Opponents Revealed

The Tigers are the No. 4 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn Tigers players line up for the National Anthem as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Auburn Tigers players line up for the National Anthem as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AUBURN, Ala.-- After clinching a regional hosting bid for the third time in four years, the Auburn Tigers now know which three schools it will host to begin the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA on Monday revealed the Tigers, who are the No. 4 national seed in the tournament, will play host to regional two-seed North Carolina State, regional three-seed Stetson and regional four-seed Central Connecticut State.

Auburn begins play on Friday at Plainsman Park against Central Connecticut State at 6 p.m. CT with streaming coverage on ESPN+.

Winner of the Auburn Regional will match up with the winner of the Conway Regional, which is comprised of No. 13 national seed Coastal Carolina, Florida, East Carolina and Fairfield.

“It’s an extremely short list of teams that have hosted three of the last four regionals, and we’re honored to be a part of it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “To do it for the first time in our program’s history, I’m thankful to be associated with such an amazing group of players, coaches, stakeholders, fans and administration that sees the amazing value and potential in Auburn baseball. The 2025 Tigers can’t wait to compete this weekend and start the postseason in the newly renovated Plainsman Park in front of our amazing fans.”

Auburn is coming off yet another strong campaign that saw the Tigers end the regular season 38-17 and the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament. However, Auburn's hopes for an SEC title quickly ended after being upset, 3-2, by 14-seed Texas A&M.

Despite the upset, Auburn's strong regular season, which included series wins over top 10 programs such as Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, left the Tigers as one of the top programs in the country and a clear choice to host a regional.

