A Check-Up on Auburn in Minor League Baseball
The 2025 MLB draft included many Auburn Tigers baseball players hearing their name called. The list included Ike Irish, who was drafted 19th overall by the Baltimore Orioles, Eric Snow, Dylan Watts, Cam Tilly, Samuel Dutton, Hayden Murphy and Cade Fisher.
With them all having some minor league games under their belt, Auburn Tigers on SI is checking in on them to see how they are performing.
Ike Irish - Orioles (Delmarva Shorebirds)
Ike Irish, currently playing Single-A for the Delmarva Shorebirds, currently has a .308 batting average, going 4-for-13 at the plate. At Auburn during his final season, Irish had a .364 batting average with 19 home runs, which gave him the edge to secure First-Team All-SEC.
Irish is currently rotating positions for his team, with his last outing playing first base. At Auburn, Ike Irish was primarily a catcher until his final season, where he had an injury that forced him to rotate to the outfield. Irish’s walk-up song always had Tiger fans “flying high” at Plainsman Park, and he is bringing that energy to the minor leagues as well.
Eric Snow, Carson Myers - Blue Jayes (Dunedin Blue Jays)
Shortstop Eric Snow and LHP Carson Myers are both playing Single-A for the Dunedin Blue Jays. Snow currently has a .267 batting average and seven runs brought in in 45 at-bats. Carson Myers, on the other hand, has pitched five innings thus far and has five strikeouts to show for it. He is pitching a 5.40 ERA and currently holds a 1-0 record on the mound.
Cooper McMurray - Braves (Rome Emperors)
First baseman Cooper McMurray is on the High-A Affiliate team Rome Emperors. Currently, he is struggling with hitting the ball, averaging .167 on 24 at bats for the Emperors. However his four hits have translated to two runs brought in.
Although it hasn’t necessarily been an easy transition, McMurray is more than capable of finding his groove. Although he did not hear his name called on draft day, he did not have to wait too long to strike a deal with the Atlanta Braves.
Others
Pitchers Cam Tilly, Dylan Watts, Samuel Dutton, Hayden Murphy and Cade Fisher have not recorded a stat yet on their respective minor league teams.
With many Tigers in the minor leagues, their stories are not done yet. It often takes a bit of time in the minor leagues until they are called up to the majors. Only time will tell which player in this Auburn draft class will be the first to make it to the big leagues.