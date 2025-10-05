Butch Thompson Previews Auburn's 2026 Baseball Team
AUBURN, Ala.- With fall ball around the corner for the Auburn Tigers baseball team, head coach Butch Thompson gave a preview of the team and what he is looking for with his players.
With some players participating summer ball and others taking time away from the sport this offseason, Thompson is looking to discover who is coming in tuned up and who needs to kick the rust off.
“The push starts today to start figuring things out, and who can do what,” Thompson stated. “Keeping up with the at bats part… at this day and time there is some production required. And who is going to start getting hits today, who is going to start separating from all the players we lost last year. Because nothing is guaranteed for this team whatsoever.”
The Auburn baseball team is coming off of a season where they hosted a Super Regional but came up short of the College World Series. They had young stars on their team that helped them lead the way, but also a host of veterans who have since departed from the team to pursue their professional careers..
The main producer for Auburn last season was Ike Irish, who was drafted in the First Round by the Baltimore Orioles, leaving a huge void needing to be filled for Auburn.
Thompson is not only looking for production on the field, but also players who are making the effort to build chemistry with the rest of the team.
“The thing that sticks out is who is around the park the most," he said. "Who is trying to connect as a teammate.”
Last season Auburn also relied heavily on freshmen.
Both Chase Fralick and Chris Rembert were First-Team Freshman All-Americans, and fellow freshman Bub Terell got his bat going early in the season and never looked back. The freshman squad last season played a huge part in Auburn making a deep postseason run, and they will all be back this season as sophomores.
Entering this season, Thompson is hoping this crop of newcomers can have a similar impact.
“Mason McCraine is a true talent," he said. "… Ethan Bingaman has been amazing, McCraine, Clayton Armah we have three freshmen that are dual guys that we think can pitch and can hit. But Bingaman has looked the part.”
With fall camp for the Auburn baseball team around the corner, they will train for the opportunity to not only have another appearance in the Super Regional, but to make it past that and to the College World Series.