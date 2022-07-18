Skip to main content

Former Auburn baseball pitcher Trace Bright selected by the Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles secect Trace Bright in the fifth round.

Trace Bright was selected 137th by the Baltimore Orioles. He is the third Auburn pitcher off the board, joining Blake Burkhalter and Mason Barnett.

Bright finished the year with a 5.13 ERA and a 5-4 record. He had 94 strikeouts in only 80 innings showing that he is very capable of sitting hitters down on strikes. 

Bright's fastball sits in the mid to low 90's, but he can get it up to 97 if need be. He throws a 12-6 curveball and a changeup. When these pitches are on, he is almost unhittable. 

The knock on Bright would be his control. At times he can be a bit shaky when it comes to putting the ball in the strike zone. He only gets himself into trouble when he walks people, so hopefully, in his pro career, he can cut down on his walks. 

He will be joining an Orioles organization that has not been successful lately but are making steps in the right direction. Bright has a chance to be a great professional baseball player, and hopefully, he can be a building block for the Orioles in the future. 

Coach Butch Thompson has once again proven that he is the best in the business when it comes to developing pitchers. This is exciting because it shows how great of a spot the Tigers are on the defensive side of the ball. 

Trace Bright gets the win for Auburn baseball in the first game of the Auburn regional.
