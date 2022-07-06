Trace Bright Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

A classic “scouting over stats” profile, Bright probably peaks at late on day two, but day three is the most likely outcome. He was invited to MLB’s Draft Combine, but was unable to attend due to team obligations at the College World Series in Omaha.

The Athletic: > 100

Baseball America: #234

Prospects Live: #269

MLB.com: > 250

Pros: Strong trio of secondaries gives him a deep and legitimate starter’s arsenal. Frame (6’4, 199) is projectable to increase velo. Good athlete on the mound, with pitchability.

Cons: Career walk rate of 10.2% shows need to refine control. Can get hit around at times if fastball location is lacking. No single carrying pitch.