Trace Bright Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

Now that the college baseball season has ended, all eyes turn to the MLB Draft. MLB is unique in that both high schoolers and certain college players are eligible, so the draft impacts both recruiting and roster construction. College players who have completed three seasons of college ball OR are 21 on draft day are eligible, and have until 5PM EST on August 1st to reach agreements with their drafting teams or return to college for their senior seasons. Moreso than the other major sports, money is the ultimate deciding factor in the MLB Draft. Top 100 talents out of high school may fall to late rounds or go undrafted entirely based on expected bonus demands, and draft-eligible college seniors frequently receive smaller signing bonuses due to the lack of negotiating leverage they possess once exhausting their college eligibility.
Let's look at Auburn's Trace Bright.
Season Recap
Bright, a junior out of Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian, has been a fixture in Auburn’s rotation now for two seasons. Thrust into action early in his sophomore season due to injuries, the righty “learned a lot about myself and what I need to do to be successful”, and it showed in the 2022 season. The only pitcher to start every weekend series for Auburn, Bright struggled at times but consistently gave Auburn quality efforts and racked up some signature moments - most notably 5.2 innings with only 3 earned runs on the road at #1 Tennessee with eight strikeouts - and closed the season with five innings of five hit, two run ball in Omaha against Stanford, with no walks and eight strikeouts. With up to two seasons of eligibility remaining (senior year plus a COVID year), it is believed Bright will be entering the MLB Draft.
Statline
5-4 w/ 5.13 ERA & 1.44 WHIP. 80.2 innings pitched, 94 strikeouts, 38 walks. Opposing batting average allowed of .252.
MLB Scouting Report:
“Smooth, efficient delivery from three-quarters slot with a good arm angle. Does well with the fastball in the bottom of the zone, with good run away from left-handed hitters. Classic 12-6 curveball that can buckle knees when it’s on. SL has depth, but limited sweep - similar to CB with short, firm break. Has a CH with good fade when it’s on, but is inconsistent with it. Hitters need to see his pitches up to have a chance - gets in trouble when fastball sits around thigh/belt.”
Draft Preview
A classic “scouting over stats” profile, Bright probably peaks at late on day two, but day three is the most likely outcome. He was invited to MLB’s Draft Combine, but was unable to attend due to team obligations at the College World Series in Omaha.
- The Athletic: > 100
- Baseball America: #234
- Prospects Live: #269
- MLB.com: > 250
Pros: Strong trio of secondaries gives him a deep and legitimate starter’s arsenal. Frame (6’4, 199) is projectable to increase velo. Good athlete on the mound, with pitchability.
Cons: Career walk rate of 10.2% shows need to refine control. Can get hit around at times if fastball location is lacking. No single carrying pitch.
Projection
Late day two signing with a projected signing bonus around 105-110% of estimated slot value, possible fall to early in day three as medicals were not submitted at the combine (For picks beyond round 10, teams can spend up to $125,000 without it counting against the bonus pool, but any amount above that threshold does count.)
