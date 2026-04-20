Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Week 10 Performance

Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Dominant Freshman’s Week 10 Performance

It has certainly been a season to remember for the Auburn Tigers, who have been all over the rankings in a season that consistently proves to be unpredictable. This week, the Tigers went 3-1, including two quality wins over a top SEC program, in large part thanks to Mason McCraine, who netted SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his three-home run, seven RBIs week.

The Tigers took down Alabama State in a midweek mercy rule game, 13-0, before heading to Gainesville to take on the seventh-ranked Florida Gators, in which the Tigers dropped the first game, 6-3, before winning the next two in 5-3 and 8-5 showings, respectively.

So, where did the Tigers land in this week’s rankings? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyses the Tigers’ landing spots in each.

Baseball America No. 6 (previously No. 6)

Baseball America chose not to penalize or reward the Tigers for their week, despite a series win against one of the best teams in baseball. Florida, however, dropped from No. 7 to No. 12, so it seems like the program was more interested in punishing SEC losses than rewarding SEC wins.

However, the Gators also lost to Bethune-Cookman, 13-7, in their midweek matchup, which is likely the major contributor to their drop in the rankings and a major reason the Tigers were not rewarded for a series win over the team.

Perfect Game: No. 7 (previously No. 10)

The Tigers continued their trend of upward mobility in this week’s Perfect Game rankings, and they are now up five spots from two weeks ago. Despite Florida’s midweek loss, PG still chose to reward the Tigers for their series win over a Gators team that PG now has ranked in the 20th spot, a nine-spot drop from where they were last week.

This makes a good bit of sense, as regardless of midweek production, a series win over a ranked team is still a series win over a ranked team, and most of the time that kind of production is rewarded. Auburn will hope that the Gators find their footing quickly, as that would certainly help in the Tigers’ future rankings.

New College Baseball Top 25: Apr 20 📈https://t.co/FYkB4oc3Pj pic.twitter.com/yiD71ZlxQa — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) April 20, 2026

D1 Baseball: No. 11 (previously No. 13)

D1 Baseball, like Perfect Game, continued to move the Tigers up in the rankings after their series win against the Gators, even though the program already had the Gators in the 20th spot headed into this week. Florida dropped to the 21st spot in this week’s rankings.

Evidently, Auburn still has much to prove if they want to crack the top 10 for D1 Baseball, even if the other two ranking systems already have the Tigers in the top 10. They will have ample opportunity to do so, though, as the upcoming weeks are among the toughest in baseball for the Tigers.

With just under a month left in regular season play, the Tigers will have several opportunities to prove where they belong to all three organizations, as they are scheduled to play Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Georgia.

This week, though, the Tigers will take on Samford in a 6:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday matchup, before hosting Oklahoma in a three-game series in Plainsman Park this weekend. The Samford game will not be televised, but you can catch the Oklahoma series this weekend on SEC Network+.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!