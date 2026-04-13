Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Wild Week Nine

One thing is for sure: the Auburn Tigers have proven to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in 2026. Butch Thompson’s squad has been all over the rankings board despite the relative youth of the season, and this week may just represent the most sporadic rankings so far.

After all, the Tigers took a series against Kentucky this weekend, but lost to Jacksonville State in run-rule fashion, 15-4. So, where did the Tigers land in this week’s rankings? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyses the Tigers’ landing spots in each.

Baseball America: No. 6 (Previously No. 10)

Surprisingly, Auburn continues the trend of upward movement this week despite a massive loss to Jacksonville State, who is not ranked by any of the three major systems that covered in this article.

🚨 NEW COLLEGE TOP 25 🚨



After a chaotic weekend, there's tons of movement this week👀https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/9PVXlNO4p4 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 13, 2026

Perhaps Baseball America subscribes to the long-standing joke that “midweeks don’t count,” or maybe they valued the series win over unranked Kentucky more than the loss to unranked Jacksonville. After all, baseball is a brutal and unpredictable game, and big upsets happen all of the time.

Perfect Game: No. 10 (Previously No. 12)

Auburn, in the last few weeks, has jumped from the seventh spot to the 17th, then back to 12th and now 10th in Perfect Game’s ratings. Admittedly, as with a few other systems, the Tigers have made it incredibly difficult for Perfect Game to figure out exactly where they should go on the rankings, but a series win over Kentucky seemed to be enough to move Auburn up two spots.

New College Baseball Top 25: Apr 13 📈https://t.co/louGW9h2em pic.twitter.com/U5aDwDkpgX — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) April 13, 2026

At this point in the season, rankings are largely being determined by overall performance, not just one week. The Tigers continue to boast one of the best resumés in the league, but a few ugly losses have made it difficult for them to earn a top spot.

D1Baseball: No. 13 (Previously No. 15)

Like Perfect Game, D1 Baseball chose to move the Tigers up two spots this week, though their rankings are vastly different from Perfect Game’s in just about every other way. For example, Perfect Game has Virginia six spots below the Tigers, at the 16th spot, while D1Baseball has the Hoos ranked four spots above Auburn at the ninth spot.

Early season wins over Texas and Georgia Tech, the No. 2 and No. 4 teams on the list, respectively, are certainly aiding in the Tigers’ case for a top spot, but D1Baseball has the group listed lowest of all.

As it stands, a lot is still up to the interpretation of each rankings group, though the Tigers have consistently made upward strides in each, even if they can not quite agree on whether the Tigers are a top-10 team or not.

The Tigers have another four-game slate set for this week, starting off with another midweek matchup against Alabama State on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CDT. Then, they will head to Gainesville to take on the well-ranked Florida Gators, who are rated just below the Tigers in all three major ranking systems.

Those games will be played this Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. CDT. Coverage for the first two can be found on SEC Network, while the Sunday matinee can be found on ESPN2.

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