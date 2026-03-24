Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After a Crucial Week 6

Few weeks will ever be quite like this past one for the Auburn Tigers, as its baseball team faced two of the top-three teams in the country as they sought to prove they deserve a seat with the high-rollers. On Tuesday, the Tigers dismantled No. 3 Georgia Tech, 9-2, before entering a series with No. 2 Texas, in which they took game one in walk-off fashion before dropping games two and three.

Though the Tigers lost the series to Texas, the dominating the Tigers on Friday plus a win against Georgia Tech proved that, at the very least, the Tigers are a team that can go toe-to-toe with the best in the country, but how did Butch Thompson’s squad fare in this week’s rankings?

Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyzes where the Tigers landed.

Baseball America: No. 6 (previously No. 4)

Interestingly, the Tigers dropped a full two spots, perhaps one for each loss to Texas. Baseball America seemed to almost entirely ignore the midweek matchup between the Tigers and the Yellowjackets, as Georgia Tech did not drop in their rankings despite being dominated by Auburn earlier in the week.

The Yellowjackets also lost one of their weekend games to an unranked Pitt team, which raises even more eyebrows as to why their ranking has not changed, while the Tigers were penalized for losing a series to one of the best teams in the country.

🚨 NEW NCAA TOP 25 🚨



UCLA's run at No. 1 continues and three new teams join the rankings.



Full breakdown: https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/9fIjEfXHHx — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 23, 2026

Perfect Game: No. 7 (previously No. 4)

Again, the Tigers were heavily penalized for losing two games to No. 2 Texas despite a dominant performance against Georgia Tech and a walk-off win against the Longhorns. Typically, Perfect Game seems to fall mostly in line with Baseball America, but this week, Perfect Game dropped the Tigers to the lowest rank of the three major systems.

It is, at this point, unclear exactly why Perfect Game elected to drop the Tigers so low, as the only major loss the Tigers took this week was a 5-0 loss to Texas on Sunday after beating them on Friday and losing by just a single run on Saturday.

New College Baseball Top 25: Mar 23 📈https://t.co/huLNhbgrS8 pic.twitter.com/XsOJiQBuJG — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) March 23, 2026

D1 Baseball: No. 5 (previously No. 5)

Though the Tigers went .500 against two of the best teams in baseball this week, D1 Baseball elected not to shake things up much, as their top-five (UCLA, Texas, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Auburn) remained completely unchanged after Week 6.

Though Georgia Tech’s weekend loss to an unranked team continues to haunt their high ranking, their mercy-rule win the next day surely helped their case. At least, it helped the Yellowjackets’ case more than the Tigers’ series loss to Texas helped theirs.

Heading into this week, many expected these rankings to change significantly, as a top-ranked Auburn was set to play two top-three teams, yet nothing has really changed in each organization’s top three. Outside of the top three, though, where the Tigers have made their home, rankings are clearly volatile and subject to change any week.

The Tigers have another busy week ahead of them, along with another chance to prove themselves to various ranking committees, as they take on both Alabama and South Alabama this week, the latter of which represents a midweek matchup before the Tigers head to Tuscaloosa for a series this weekend.

First pitch for the Tigers’ matchup with the Jaguars is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.