2026 MLB Mock Draft 3.0: Final Projected Picks Before Draft Day

The top of the 2026 MLB draft is developing the kind of intrigue we didn’t expect a few months ago.

The White Sox have the first pick in this year’s draft and we’ll have to wait until they’re officially on the clock at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to know what they’re going to do. The class at hand has three players generally accepted to be in a tier to themselves, and Chicago is almost certain to pluck one of them.

UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky has been the presumed No. 1 pick for an entire calendar year, but those presumptions are shifting. Prep shortstop Grady Emerson has narrowed the gap considerably; he’s made his way atop some draft boards. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey is also in the mix and feels like more of a sure thing than the other two, albeit with a slightly lower ceiling.

It should be a college-heavy first round, with bats leading the way. There will be prep players selected, of course, but it’s a weaker crop that usual.

The top three picks will define this draft, and it all starts with the White Sox and their big decision at No. 1. Here’s how we see it all playing out in our final mock draft before the big day.

1. Chicago White Sox: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

I’m keeping Cholowsky No. 1, though I’m starting to waver. At this moment I’d put the odds at like 50% for the UCLA star, 40% for Emerson and 10% for Lackey. It’s much closer than at any point this draft cycle, but Cholowsky goes No. 1 for me.

Scouting report

Cholowsky has been projected as the top pick since he hit .353 with a 1.109 OPS and 23 home runs as a sophomore in 2025. He did nothing to diminish that status this year, slashing .320/.452/.636 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. The 21-year-old is 6'2" and 200 pounds and has outstanding raw power to mix with good swing decisions—he's walked more than he's struck out in college. He has average speed, but should stick at shortstop thanks to a plus arm, paired with good actions and instincts.

2. Tampa Bay Rays: Grady Emerson, Fort Worth Christian HS (TX)

The Rays have been trying to find a franchise catcher for years and passed on Buster Posey in favor of Tim Beckham in 2008. That pick still stings, but if he’s on the board, I think they take Emerson. A few teams would take him No. 1 given the chance; he’s that good.

Scouting report

Emerson is a potential five-tool shortstop who could legitimately go No. 1. The 18-year-old has excellent bat control and makes great decisions at the plate. His left-handed swing generates hard contact to all fields, and more power is likely to come as he matures. While not a speedster, he has enough quickness to handle shortstop and possesses a plus arm. He would have been the No. 1 pick in several draft classes over the past decade.

3. Minnesota Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey is the top projected catcher in his draft class. | David J. Griffin/Getty Images

The Twins have the easiest pick in the draft. They’ll wait to see which of Cholowsky, Emerson and Lackey falls to No. 3 and make the call.

Scouting report

Lackey is 6’2” and 215 pounds and possesses excellent all-around ability behind the plate. He finished 2026 hitting .397 with a 1.291 OPS, 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases while walking more than he struck out. He’ll need to add lift to his swing to produce more power as he ages, but he should develop faster than most backstops.

4. San Francisco Giants: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep HS (FL)

The Giants would love for Chowlowsky or Emerson to fall here, but I don’t see it happening. They’ll pick from a list that includes Lombard, Eric Booth Jr., Drew Burress and Jackson Flora.

Scouting report

Jacob Lombard is the son of former big leaguer George Lombard and the brother of 2023 first-rounder George Lombard Jr. He’s a 6’3” shortstop with serious athleticism, speed and a ton of raw power. He will swing and miss some out of a righty stroke that can get out of whack, but he’s smart at the plate. He’ll likely stick at shortstop long-term, with good actions and a solid arm. He doesn’t have the immediately available tools of the top three, but there’s a lot to like here and a lot of projection.

5. Pittsburgh Pirates: Eric Booth Jr., CF, Oak Grove HS (MS)

Flora could be the pick here, but the Pirates like upside and might be able to cut a deal with Booth. That would save money for the three other picks they have in the top 51.

Scouting report

At 6’ and 207 pounds, Booth has elite speed, a plus hit tool and good raw power. He’s also a plus fielder in center who will flash an above-average arm. The Vanderbilt commit’s swing can get a bit out of whack as he holds his hands away from his body and moves them up and down as a timing mechanism before he locks them to move to the pitch. He still has good bat-to-ball skills despite that. There’s a lot of upside here with proper development.

6. Kansas City Royals: Jackson Flora, UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos product Jackson Flora is regarded as the best pitcher in the draft. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flora is the draft’s best pitcher; if he’s available, the Royals will snag him. This is probably Gio Rojas’s ceiling, while Lombard and Booth would also be under consideration.

Scouting report

Built like a workhorse, Flora is a 6’5” righty who can run his fastball into triple digits and has an upper-70s sweeper and a developing changeup. He’ll also mix in an upper-80s slider. Flora finished his junior season 12–0 with a 1.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 102 innings. It shouldn't be long before he's on a big league mound. This could be the steal of the draft.

7. Baltimore Orioles: Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

LSU outfielder Derek Curiel is one of the top bats available. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles would love Booth or Lombard to fall to them. They’re both gone here, so they’ll go with a reliable college bat.

Scouting report

Curiel has steadily moved up draft boards this spring, as he has some of the best contact skills in the draft with a smooth lefty swing. He was the best hitter on LSU’s College World Series title-winning squad in 2025. He finished ’26 slashing .353/.431/.526 with six home runs. Given his 6’2” 190-pound frame, more power should come, and he is a solid outfielder with plus speed, though his arm is just average.

8. Athletics: Drew Burress, CF, Georgia Tech

The A’s are in on the college bats and could have their pick of the tier after Cholowsky and Lackey. Burress fits what they’re looking for.

Scouting report

Burress entered the year as a possible top-five pick and hasn’t really done anything to hurt his status; others have just jumped the line. Undersized at 5’8” and 185 pounds, the 21-year-old still has plenty of power. He hit 60 home runs over his three collegiate seasons, finishing this year with 16 while hitting .358 with a 1.130 OPS. He’ll stick in center and can run; the only downside here is a lack of projection given his size and age.

9. Atlanta Braves: Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS (FL)

The Braves have been connected to Burress, but with him off the board, they snag the draft’s best prep pitcher.

Scouting report

Rojas has a great frame at 6’4” and 195 pounds and can get his fastball into the upper-90s. He also has a low-80s slider that might be the best prep secondary pitch in this class. Rojas rarely throws his changeup, but it’s more advanced than you’d expect for how little he uses it. He’ll fill up the strike zone and gets high marks for his makeup.

10. Colorado Rockies: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

The Rockes have been connected to all the college bats and there will be several on the board. The power-hitting Helfrick gets the nod.

Scouting report

Helfrick is a plus defensive catcher with a good feel for the position at 6’1” and 210 pounds. His righty swing remains power over hit right now, but he had a good junior season. He finished 2026 hitting .283 with a .417 on-base percentage, a .979 OPS and 18 home runs. His advanced skills behind the plate should help him reach the big leagues quickly, and if he can refine his approach against breaking balls, the hit tool should improve.

11. Washington Nationals: Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese has loads of power. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is, again, a landing spot for a college bat. Reese fits in this range and has loads of raw power.

Scouting report

Reese is big at 6’4” and 220 pounds and that shows at the plate, as he blasted 45 home runs over the past two seasons. He has big-time raw power out of his lefty swing, but has improved his swing decisions as the hit tool is catching up. He’ll be at a corner in pro ball and has enough arm to stick at third base for now.

12. Los Angeles Angels: Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

With Perry Minasian’s ouster, we’re not sure what the Angels will do. They’ve been on college bats for a bit, but could shake things up to start a new direction. I have them making the safe play with Hacopian.

Scouting report

After two excellent seasons at Maryland, Hacopian transferred to Texas A&M this year and took a bit of a step back. Still, he hit .319 with a .983 OPS and 11 home runs. He’s strong at 6’1” and 210 pounds and is a smart hitter at the plate with solid power. He has a below-average range, so he was moved to second and doesn’t feature much of an arm. He’ll be taken strictly for his bat, which should play.

13. St. Louis Cardinals: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

Another college bat, Bell has been a fast riser thanks to outstanding contact skills. If St. Louis wants to swing big, it could aim for two-way prep Jared Grindlinger or prep outfielder Trevor Condon.

Scouting report

Bell has been rocketing up draft boards this spring after he slashed .343/.510/.608. He’s a switch-hitting on-base monster who should add more home run power and could likely stick at short, with a good arm and instincts. He has a torn labrum in his non-throwing arm and will need surgery that could knock him out for a while.

14. Miami Marlins: Justin LeBron, SS, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin LeBron has some of the top tools in the draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins could go with a college arm here, but in this scenario I have them betting on LeBron’s upside. Any of the college bats in this range could fit as well.

Scouting report

After pounding 18 home runs as a sophomore while slugging .630, LeBron looked like a challenger for the top spot in the draft. He didn’t match that hype as a junior, and struggled at the plate early in the season. He finished 2026 slashing .277/.386/.534 with 16 home runs and 42 steals in 43 attempts, but had 56 strikeouts against 27 walks. He has an excellent combination of power and speed, and possesses good range and instincts at short to go with a plus arm. It’s the hit tool people question, as his tendency to chase really hurt his stock this season.

15. Arizona Diamondbacks: Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (SC)

The Diamondbacks have been tied to Lowrance for a while, but this could also be Condon or Rojas. There’s also a chance they snag whoever they think is the top college pitcher left on the board.

Scouting report

Lowrance is moving up the board as the draft approaches and could be one of the first prep hitters off the board. The 18-year-old has a wiry frame with room to grow at 6’5” and 200 pounds. He’s limited to a corner in the future as a poor fielder who does possess a good arm. He has a swing currently geared for contact, but more power should come as he grows into his body.

16. Texas Rangers: Jared Gridlinger, OF/LHP, Huntington Beach HS (CA)

The Rangers are in an interesting spot. Most of the top college bats are likely to be gone, but the second tier of college pitchers is available, while a gaggle of prep pitchers remains untouched. I think they’ll bet on Gridlinger's unique upside as a legit two-way threat.

Scouting report

Gridlinger is the best two-way player in the draft and has a legit shot to play both early in his pro career. He’s been moving up the board as the draft approaches. The 17-year-old reclassified from 2027, and it appears to have paid off. On the mound, the 6’3” lefty has been up to 96 mph with his fastball and has a plus changeup followed by an excellent tight slider. At the plate, he’s hit over power right now, but he has the build to slug as he ages.

17. Houston Astros: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

I think the Astros would take LeBron here, and several other college bats would fit. That said, Peterson’s raw stuff is tempting despite his college production falling short of his talent level.

Scouting report

Peterson is a big righty at 6’5” and 225 pounds and features a fastball that can hit the upper-90s. He’ll follow that with a mid-80s slider, a big curveball and a changeup that still needs work. His stuff is there, but the performance didn’t match it in 2026. Peterson finished 2026 at 3–6 with a 4.59 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP, but did have 111 strikeouts in 84 ⅓ innings. He has persistent control issues that will need to be ironed out, but someone will bet on his pure stuff.

18. Cincinnati Reds: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

The Reds like college bats, but with the top guys gone, they pick the top college lefty here. If Condon falls, he could be the pick.

Scouting report

Dietz profiles as the top college lefty in the draft and will go somewhere in the middle of the first round. He’s built like a classic power left-hander at 6’6” and 235 pounds. He pounds the zone with a mid-90s fastball and backs it with a plus slider and curveball. His changeup is a work in progress. He finished 2026 with a 7–4 record, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 85 ⅔ innings.

19. Cleveland Guardians: Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson won the 2026 Golden Spikes Award after hitting 32 home runs during the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This looks like a spot for a college player, and none were better than Jackson in 2026. He feels like a perfect fit with the Guardians.

Scouting report

Jackson became a full-time catcher this year after spending time in the outfield before and thrived. He blasted 32 home runs and stole 26 bases while slashing .379/.473/.803 and winning SEC Player of the Year and the Golden Spikes Award. The 21-year-old can hit, has more than enough power, is a plus base runner and possesses a really good arm. He'll need to calm a tendency to chase and will probably have some swing-and-miss in his game. Jackson's catching technique lags, but is improving. He has a chance to be one of the best players in this draft; positional fit is the biggest question.

20. Boston Red Sox: Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Rose may not last this long, but if he does, the Red Sox should be happy to take him off the board. Local prep lefty Brody Bumila could be in the mix.

Scouting report

Rose was excellent for Louisville this season, and while his home run numbers dropped, he slugged a career-best .646. Rose finished the 2026 campaign hitting .417 with a 1.137 OPS, with six home runs (down from 13 in 2025) and 24 stolen bases in 27 tries. He’s well-built at 6’1” and 200 pounds, and his right-handed swing carries plenty of pop despite the diminished home run numbers. He has plus speed and a good arm, but he’s a poor fielder and likely ticketed for left field at the next level.

21. San Diego Padres: Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian HS (SC)

In a typical draft, you can pencil in the Padres for the highest-upside prep player available and call it a day. They’re a bit of a wild card this year. They could go bat or arm and might even be in on a few college guys. This is the floor for Rojas, but Boleman is a nice consolation prize here.

Scouting report

Boleman turned 19 in April, making him old for a prep draft pick, but his stuff will get him off the board early. At big lefty at 6’4” and 215 pounds, Boleman pitches up to his size. His fastball can touch 96 and sits a few ticks lower, but it looks faster thanks to his size and delivery. His best pitch is an upper-70s curve, which he complements with a low-80s slider. He has some feel for a changeup he’s mixing in more and more. His pitches are polished, and he has plenty of projection.

22. Detroit Tigers: Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah High School (GA)

This is a bit low for Condon, but it’s hard to find a match for him higher than this given how our projections have shaken out. The Tigers would be more than happy to end his slide.

Scouting report

Condon’s film is fun to watch as he has an uber-confident presence in the batter’s box from the left side. He has great strike zone discipline, can hammer the ball to all fields and as he fills out his 5’11” frame, he should add power. He’ll stick in center with plus range and a good arm and possesses 70-grade speed. If the power comes, he’ll be a really good big leaguer.

23. Chicago Cubs: AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia transferred from Duke before his junior season. | Alyssa McDaniel/Getty Images

The Cubs are in on the college bats in this range and some of the top college arms in case any of them fall. I think they go bat here, but Cole Carlon, Mason Edwards and Cameron Flukey are possibilities.

Scouting report

Gracia transferred from Duke to UVA for his junior season, and it paid off. He slashed .354/.489/.558 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. At 6'3" and 195 pounds, he should generate more power from his left-handed swing as he ages. His calling card is his great plate discipline, and that should carry him. He’s not a great runner and doesn’t have a plus arm. A team taking him in the first round will be banking on him sticking in center.

24. Seattle Mariners: Logan Schmidt, LHP, Ganesha HS (CA)

The Mariners could grab one of the falling college arms, but instead go for upside here by drafting Schmidt, who is still only 17.

Scouting report

Schmidt is big at 6’4” and 210 pounds and can run his fastball into the mid-90s. He features a good low-80s slider and shows good arm action on his changeup. He has good control, a repeatable delivery and won’t turn 18 until late July after reclassifying from 2027.

25. Milwaukee Brewers: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina's Cameron Flukey was projected inside the top 10 before injuries sidelined him in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A group of solid college starters has fallen, and I have the Brewers grabbing a guy who once looked like a lock for the top 15.

Scouting report

Flukey was one of the top college pitchers entering the season, but a rib injury sidelined him for all but seven starts. He finished the campaign 0–2 with a 4.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 innings. That followed a dominant sophomore season in which he went 8–2 with a 3.19 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 118 strikeouts against 24 walks in 101 ⅔ innings. At 6'6" and 210 pounds, he generates good carry on his mid-90s fastball and also features a plus slider and a solid upper-70s curveball. His changeup is a work in progress, but there’s a solid mix here to work with, plus some projection.

Supplemental first round

26. Atlanta Braves: Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

27. New York Mets: Cole Prosek, 3B/C, Magnolia Heights HS (MS)

28. Houston Astros: Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

29. San Francisco Giants: Tyler Spangler, SS, De La Salle HS (CA)

30. Kansas City Royals: Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Feehan HS (MA)

31. Arizona Diamondbacks: Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

32. St. Louis Cardinals: Taylor Rabe, RHP, Ole Miss

33. Tampa Bay Rays: Sawyer Strosnider, OF, TCU

34. Pittsburgh Pirates: Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

35. New York Yankees: Aiden Ruiz, SS, The Stony Brook HS (NY)

36. Philadelphia Phillies: Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

37. Colorado Rockies: Landon Thome, 2B/3B, Nazareth Academy (IL)

More MLB from Sports Illustrated