Check out where Jabari Smith lands in the latest NBA Mock Draft

1. Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith Jr, Auburn – As I wrote in my article in early April, I think Smith is the best player and the most NBA ready player in this draft, from his shooting ability, his measurables, his age and more, NBA teams are going to love the opportunity to draft Smith. Houston would be a great fit for Smith to play alongside some young guards and develop with this alongside Christian Wood.

2. Orlando Magic

Pablo Banchero, Duke – I believe if Orlando has the number 1 pick it will be a toss-up for them between Banchero and Smith, however if they get to their pick and just one of them left is on the board, it’s a no-brainer for the Magic. Banchero would be the exact need for a team like Orlando, he would just need to use his massive body frame to his advantage more than he did at Duke.

3. Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey, Purdue – Detroit needs to find a really good guard to pair with last year's number one pick Cade Cunningham, and if Ivey falls into their lap, they should take him instantly. Ivey is. 6-foot-4 above the rim two guard which is an exact need for the Pistons.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga – Oklahoma City is going to have three first round picks in this year's draft. I don’t think they need to access their needs in their first pick by reaching for a big man or another forward that they like if Smith and Banchero are both taken, so they should go best available and Chet is the perfect example of a raw bodied talent that needs to fill out and use his length and outside ability to his advantage.

5. Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Iowa – The 6-foot-8 forward with incredible scoring ability is exactly what the Pacers should be looking for in this year's draft.