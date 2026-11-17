The Auburn Tigers head to Las Vegas this week for the Players Era 8 tournament, facing a plethora of resume-building opportunities out west over the next three days.

Fresh off its 80-69 loss to Arizona, Auburn looks to bounce back against West Virginia at 11 p.m. CST late Tuesday night before facing either Kansas or UNLV on Wednesday.

Then, if the Tigers find a way to win their first two contests, they will most likely face either Florida or Houston in the final outing on Thursday.

Here are three storylines to watch heading into this three-game stretch.

Can Pettiford and Overton Step Up?

Auburn’s guard duo of Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton was widely viewed as one of the best backcourts in the SEC entering the year, but the two veterans haven’t exactly performed up to expectations thus far — especially in big games.

Yes, it’s certainly much easier post 20+ points against an inferior opponent such as Southeastern Louisiana, but Pettiford and Overton combined for just 14 points and an abysmal 6-of-27 from the field against Arizona last Friday. They also posted just three combined assists.

For Pettiford, who earned the nickname “Big Game Haad” during his standout freshman campaign, Auburn absolutely needs him to step up in crucial moments. Additionally, Overton is one of Auburn’s oldest players, and the Tigers are going to struggle to beat some of the nation’s top teams if he isn’t producing.

Owen Freeman’s Role

Former Creighton big man Owen Freeman has proved himself as one of the most impactful transfers on the roster thus far. Although he came off the bench through the first three games, Freeman played a major role in Auburn’s rally to overcome Arizona’s 14-point lead last week and made the Tigers significantly more effective on both ends of the floor.

Although Auburn’s frontcourt boasts two 7-footers in Narcisse Ngoy and Bukky Oboye, it’ll be interesting to see if Freeman’s role expands at all moving forward after three outings in which he’s made his presence known in multiple facets.

We’re About to Learn How Good This Team Can Be

After a couple of wins over two inferior opponents and a narrow loss to the nation’s No. 12-ranked squad on their home floor, it’s been hard to gauge the Tigers’ floor and ceiling this season.

However, fans are about to learn a lot about the makeup of the team and what heights Auburn can reach this year after missing the NCAA Tournament last year.

If Auburn beats West Virginia, a game in which the Tigers currently sit as an underdog, they will most likely face No. 11 Kansas in the second round before likely playing either No. 1 Florida or No. 8 Houston on the final day.

It’ll certainly be a gauntlet, and the Tigers will undoubtedly encounter challenges they haven’t yet experienced thus far, but their level of competitiveness and ability to battle with the country’s premier teams will serve as a great litmus test moving forward.